Elusive black bear spotted in New Bedford; evades authorities once again

“MEP arrived within approximately five minutes, and the bear was crossing into a wooded area,” Hardiman said in an email. “No aggression has been reported or observed.”

At around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Massachusetts Environmental Police were alerted of the sighting near mile marker 4 of Route 140, according to Maria Hardiman, a spokesperson for the agency. The bear has since moved into a wooded area near Acushnet Avenue, police said.

The elusive black bear that has wandered through Franklin , Taunton, Fall River , Freetown, and Dartmouth , repeatedly evading authorities and captivating residents, has been spotted in New Bedford, officials said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., New Bedford police asked residents to avoid the area following the sighting. The bear had been previously spotted in the town Monday night.

“The location of the bear has become known and we are concerned about spectators making their way to the area,” police said on Facebook. “This can complicate and jeopardize our efforts to relocate this beautiful animal safely.”

MassWildlife believes the bear to be a two-year-old male, weighing about 80 to 100 pounds, Hardiman said.

The attempted capture comes just a day after the black bear — believed, though not confirmed, to be the same animal — was spotted in the neighboring town of Dartmouth, after ambling through Franklin, Taunton, Fall River, and Freetown in the week prior.

“While these towns in eastern Massachusetts are not within the established black bear range in Massachusetts, it’s not unusual for individual bears to wander into these areas,” according to a statement from MassWildlife.

Reports of the black bear in the area have prompted multiple responses from State Environmental Police in an effort to capture and locate it — each time, to no avail.

MassWildlife urged people to stay away from the black bear. As the bear range expands eastward, sightings are increasing, officials said. They’re often drawn to birdfeeders, unsecured trash, and backyard chickens, ducks, and bees.

“If a bear is seen in town, leave the animal alone and keep pets leashed,” officials said. “A gathering of people not only stresses the animal, but adds the risk of having a bear chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders.”

Anyone who sees a bear in a very populated area should contact the Environmental Police at 800-632-8075, officials said.





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.