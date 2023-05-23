Falmouth bank robbery suspect arrested on Martha’s Vineyard

“The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the MSP, FBI, and Falmouth Police,” Procopio said. “He is charged in connection with the April 8, 2023, robbery of the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth. Officers, and Agents also conducted a search of his residence after the arrest.”

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was arrested at the Edgartown RMV branch, State Police spokesman David Procopio said via email. It wasn’t immediately clear if Petyoshin had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities on Tuesday morning arrested an Edgartown man on Martha’s Vineyard for allegedly robbing a Falmouth bank on April 8, according to State Police.

Petyoshin is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Falmouth District Court.

“DA [Rob] Galibois will release more information following the arraignment,” Procopio said.

A request for comment was sent to Galibois’s spokesperson Tuesday.

Falmouth police had said in April that the assailant displayed a handgun and claimed to have a bomb when he robbed the bank branch and then stole a customer’s car as a getaway vehicle.

The incident took place at the branch on Davis Straits around 9 a.m. on April 8, a Saturday, when the robber “demanded money from a bank teller while brandishing a handgun and claiming to have a bomb,” police wrote in an April Facebook posting.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and then turned to a customer for his getaway vehicle, police wrote. “He then stole a car from a customer and fled the scene,” police wrote.

The stolen vehicle was discovered a short distance away from the bank. Police said at the time that they suspected the bandit got into a waiting vehicle to complete his escape from the area.

On Tuesday morning, the FBI also assisted in taking Petyoshin into custody, according to spokesperson Kristen Setera.

“Special agents and officers on FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force assisted the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, and the Falmouth, Edgartown and Oak Bluff Police Departments, in arresting” Petyoshin, Setera said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.