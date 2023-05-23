Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in commercial building in Dunstable

There were no reported injuries, the statement said. However, the building, which was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire, suffered extensive damage to its roof and attic space.

Around 3:30 p.m., the fire department received a call reporting a fire and possible explosion in a commercial facility at 41 Lowell St., officials said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm structure fire in a large, commercial building in Dunstable on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the roof and exterior walls, the statement said. A second alarm was struck.

Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, firefighters stretched several hundred feet of hoses from a pond to establish a reliable water supply, the statement said.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside, then from the inside, the statement said, until the building’s roof became compromised and in danger of collapse.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Dunstable fire and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the statement said.

Firefighters from Pepperell, Groton, Tyngsborough, Townsend, Westford, Ayer, and Hudson, Hollis and Nashua, N.H., along with PrideStar EMS, provided aid at the scene, the statement said.

Firefighters from Ayer covered Dunstable stations.

“Companies did a great job establishing a water supply and knocking this fire down before damage was even more extensive,” said Dunstable fire Chief William Farrell. “I would like to thank all of our mutual aid support on this fire as well. Their assistance was invaluable.”

