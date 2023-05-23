Fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee canceled next year due to depleted stock of landlocked salmon

“Lake Winnipesaukee and other landlocked salmon fisheries are only possible due to the extensive sampling and management efforts by NHFGD—fall netting, spawning, hatchery, and annual stocking efforts permit this unique fishery to exist in New Hampshire,” said Dianne Timmins, the Fish and Game inland fisheries chief, in a statement released by the agency Tuesday.

The entry-fee contest, normally held in May, has been a cherished annual rite for more than three decades, according to the department.

New Hampshire officials and the Boy Scouts of America have agreed to cancel next year’s “Winni Derby,” an annual landlocked salmon fishing contest on Lake Winnipesaukee, owing to a depleted stock of the fish, according to the state Fish and Game Department.

Advertisement

Timmins said landlocked salmon aren’t native to the state, but the species has been managed locally for sport fishing for more than a century. The Winni Derby began more than 30 years ago, Timmins said, to cut down on an “overabundance” of landlocked salmon at the time.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Now the state of play has changed.

“Recent challenges with regard to stocked salmon survival in Lake Winnipesaukee have resulted in poor age-class structure and thus reduced numbers of landlocked salmon available to anglers,” Timmins said.

Ray Meyer of the Boy Scouts of America, Daniel Webster Council said in the statement that his organization is on board with cancelling the 2024 derby.

“We understand the situation with the landlocked salmon and completely agree that conservation of this and any species at risk is paramount,” Meyer said. “Our organization teaches the importance of respecting nature and of conservation so it is part of our mission to protect the resource, even though it means cancelling this popular event.”

Timmins, meanwhile, said current efforts to beef up the lake’s landlocked salmon population with “appropriate numbers” of juvenile salmon are underway. And, she said, this isn’t the first time the derby was cancelled.

Advertisement

“Previous ‘Winni Derby’ organizers observed challenges with regard to the fishery and cancelled in 2015; unfortunately, here we are again,” Timmins said. “Because landlocked salmon are a fast-growing and fast-maturing species, given the current high availability of rainbow smelt (primary forage for salmon), we are hopeful that just a few years of consistent size at stocking practices and assistance from partners like the [Boy Scouts] will serve to improve the fishery to more balanced levels experienced before the recent decline.”

Previously, Timmins said, “the fishery was noted to be a combination of quantity and quality many anglers argued were some of the finest in the Northeast.”

This year’s Winni Derby took place Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.