Google lists former Friendly’s restaurant as ‘Good Burger’

The quirky comedy is about a pair of “dim-witted teenagers” who try to save Good Burger from failing after the opening of a new restaurant threatens to put them out of business. It also starred Sinbad.

Thanks to a change in Google Maps, a former Friendly’s restaurant at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave. is now listed as the fictional burger joint staffed by SNL actor Kenan Thompson and his co-star Kel Mitchell.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement to Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Thompson and Mitchell briefly reunited during a sketch on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in 2015.

Advertisement

A summary of the movie shows that “Dexter,” played by Thompson, is welcomed back to Good Burger by “Ed” after he falls on hard times. However, his return puts the restaurant at risk again, according to Variety.

Fans have crowded the busy thoroughfare near the set since filming began May 18.

Thompson and Mitchell have taken dozens of selfies during a whirlwind tour of Rhode Island hot spots that include Olneyville New York System for hot wieners in Providence, a boxing match in Cranston, and bringing donuts and coffee to police in Newport. Thompson has also been pictured with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in Smithfield.

Twitter user Travis J. Escobar joked that Thompson could be stumping for the First Congressional District seat that Congressman David Cicilline is vacating on June 1.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Thompson and Mitchell shared a video from the front seat of their hamburger-shaped convertible.

“Good Burger” was originally produced in 1997 by Nickelodeon in West Covina, California, but the new Paramount + film takes place nearly 3,000 miles away. California license plates on a convertible on set show the film may stick with its fictional SoCal roots.

A Globe reporter went to the set on Friday during filming and was able to photograph Thompson and Mitchell signing autographs and taking pictures with fans — some who weren’t alive when “Good Burger” was released — and others who asked the cast to sign Nickelodeon collectibles.

Filming for “Good Burger 2″ is expected to last about a month. The original movie was filmed in a two-month span.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.