Hate crimes in Mass. grew by 1/3 in 2022, ADL report finds

The ADL’s “Hate in the Bay State” report found Massachusetts faced the nation’s second-highest rate of white supremacist propaganda in 2022, often in the form of fliers and banners, while antisemitic incidents rose by 41 percent, and LGBTQ+ events, particularly drag shows, were targeted by extremists throughout the state.

Hate and extremism continued to rise in Massachusetts last year, driven by increases in antisemitic incidents, white supremacist propaganda activity, and threats and harassment directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

Overall, hate crimes rose in Massachusetts by 33 percent, the report said.

Advertisement

“Extremists have targeted Massachusetts with the intention to instill fear and intimidation through their stunts, propaganda and increasingly aggressive demonstrations,” Peggy Shukur, interim regional director of ADL New England, said in a statement.

“We call on our civic leadership, government officials and all citizens of the Commonwealth to firmly denounce hateful rhetoric and condemn anti-LGBTQ+ and antisemitic extremism whenever and wherever it occurs.”

Driving the rise in white supremacist activity are the Nationalist Social Club, a neo-Nazi group founded in Massachusetts that is also known as NSC-131, and Patriot Front, a Texas-based group with members across the country, the report said.

The new report, which follows prior studies released by the ADL this year highlighting white supremacist activity across New England and an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents, includes the ADL’s recommendations for lawmakers, particularly around holding social media sites accountable to rein in hate speech and harassment on their platforms. The organization also calls on legislators to expand hate crime laws and require law enforcement agencies to record and report hate crime data on a quarterly basis.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell praised the ADL’s work in documenting the activity of extremist groups in the state and pledged to support marginalized communities that are targeted with hate.

Advertisement

“We stand with the LGBTQ+ community, Jewish community, communities of color, and all who are the targets of hate and discrimination,” Healey said in the statement. “I’m grateful to the Anti-Defamation League and their partners for putting forward this important report and our administration is committed to being a strong partner in the work to combat hate in all of its forms.”

The ADL reported a 36 percent increase in antisemitic incidents across the country last year, including instances of assault, vandalism, and harassment. Massachusetts had the sixth-highest number of antisemitic incidents with 152, including 82 incidents involving vandalism, 66 involving harassment, and four assaults, the report said.

The report found that 71 out of Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns had at least one antisemitic incident last year, up from 54 in 2021, including several cases reported in K-12 schools and colleges. The report highlighted vandalism cases at a Westwood synagogue in December, Middlesex Community College in October, and Harvard University in April last year, as well as a case in Waltham last May in which a Jewish student’s classmate held a knife to his throat.

The report also cited the “Mapping Project,” an antisemitic website that claims to identify the locations of Jewish institutions in the state and their purported ties to one another.

Meanwhile, activity by white supremacist groups expanded in Massachusetts in 2022, including numerous demonstrations at which members promoted antisemitic, racist, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQ+ messages. Their messages were also spread through fliers, graffiti, and banners hung from overpasses.

Advertisement

NSC-131, a neo-Nazi group founded four years ago in Massachusetts, has “grown rapidly to become one of New England’s most active white supremacist groups,” the report said. The group held at least 22 events last year, drawing an average of 20 members and as many as 38, according to the report.

NSC-131 members showed up at Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2022 and held a banner that read, “Keep Boston Irish.” The men holding the banner all wore black face coverings with “131″ printed in white letters across the front.

A few months later, about 100 members of Patriot Front, with their faces hidden under white neck gaiters and black sunglasses, marched through Boston to the sound of a snare drum while carrying flags, riot shields, and banners reading, “Reclaim America” and “Strong Families Make Strong Nations.”

The ADL said Patriot Front, based out of Texas, has become “increasingly active in Massachusetts because of the state’s ties to the founding of the United States.” The report said Patriot Front is responsible for the “overwhelming majority of propaganda content” found in the state last year. The ADL recorded 447 instances of white supremacist propaganda, an 83 percent increase from 2021.

Last year also saw a “national wave of bigoted action against the LGBTQ+ community” that was mirrored in Massachusetts with groups such as NSC-131 protesting LGBTQ+ events, particularly drag shows and story hours, across the state. Boston Children’s Hospital was also targeted last fall by protesters opposed to services the hospital provides transgender patients.

Advertisement

“Like so many other states across the nation, Massachusetts is experiencing a spike in targeted hate,” Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL Center on Extremism, said in the statement. “The data tells a powerful story: Marginalized communities are at increased risk of threats, harassment and even violence. State leaders must commit to keeping everyone in Massachusetts safe through legislation and resources, while holding accountable those who commit these hateful acts.”

Read the full “Hate in the Bay State” report here.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.