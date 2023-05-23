Man stabbed inside Mattapan supermarket Tuesday, police say

A man was stabbed inside a Star Market in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon and a suspect was arrested, according to Boston police.

The suspect, a man, was not immediately identified Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 4 River St. shortly after 3:30 p.m., Boyle said.