Man stabbed inside Mattapan supermarket Tuesday, police say

A man was stabbed inside a Star Market in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon and a suspect was arrested, according to Boston police.
The suspect, a man, was not immediately identified Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 4 River St. shortly after 3:30 p.m., Boyle said.
A costumer service employee of the Star Market store in Mattapan declined to comment Tuesday evening and said a manager would not be available until Wednesday.
Teresa Edington, a spokesperson for Shaw’s Supermarket and Star Market said in an e-mail the chains “work diligently to provide a safe shopping and workplace environment.”
Advertisement
No other information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.