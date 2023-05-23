Man suspected of placing screws in roadway in Freetown arrested

Peter Vasconcellosof 113 South Main St. was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after license revoked, operating a vehicle with revoked registration, and uninsured operation, Freetown police said in a statement.

A man suspected of placing screws in the roadway near his home in Freetown, damaging vehicles that drove by, was arrested on motor vehicle violations Tuesday, according to local police.

Vasconcellos, 56, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. by police who have been investigating after vehicles traveling along a stretch of South Main Street drove over the screws, damaging their tires, according to police.

For the past few weeks, town of Freeway has removed screws, which they believe were intentionally placed in the roadway, the statement said.

During a search of Vasconcellos’ vehicle, police found screws in a driver’s door compartment and in a box behind the center console, that are identical to those found in the roadway, the statement said.

Anyone whose vehicle tires were damaged while driving along South Main Street is asked to contact Freetown police at 508-763-4017.

