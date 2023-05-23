Motorcyclist arrested for driving 171 miles per hour in New Hampshire, police say

Christopher Unghire, 36, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. was traveling eastbound in Exeter at approximately 5:15 p.m. when he caught the attention of a New Hampshire State Police trooper.

A Florida man was arrested after he was clocked going 171 miles per hour on a motorcycle in New Hampshire on Sunday, police said.

The trooper initially clocked the motorcycle going 120 miles per hour before it accelerated up to 160 miles per hour, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The trooper was able to alert another trooper who was positioned well ahead of the motorcycle and was able to obtain a speed recording of 171 miles per hour, police said.

Unghire was stopped by police and placed under arrest on charges of reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1, police said.













