St. John’s Prep cancels classes one day after Danvers police officer fires gun while investigating ‘swatting’ incident

Classes and afterschool events will resume Wednesday, the school said.

In a posting on its home page announcing the decision to suspend classes for one day, the school said parents and guardians have been alerted on how to recover student belongings left on campus Monday afternoon when some students ran into the woods when a lockdown was ordered.

St. John’s Preparatory School canceled classes Tuesday, one day after a Danvers police officer accidentally fired a gun inside a building as law enforcement was investigating a hoax call about an armed person on the sprawling campus.

Danvers police notified State Police around 1:49 p.m. Monday that they were responding to reports of an armed person inside the school. During that initial search, a Danvers police officer fired a gun inside a bathroom in a middle school building, Danvers police Chief James Lovell said Monday.

Lovell said the initial report was for an armed person “threatening to cause harm located in the men’s room” of Brother Benjamin Hall, which houses St. John’s middle school classrooms. Officers responded and searched the bathroom, where one officer fired a gun, he said.

No one else was inside the bathroom and no injuries were reported, the chief said.

The call about an armed man was later deemed to be a “swatting” incident in which someone uses the 911 system to draw law enforcement to a specific location by making false claims about violent acts taking place, according to the FBI.

Several Massachusetts schools were subjected to similar hoaxes in February and March, and a swatting incident at a Harvard University dorm in April left a group of students shaken after they were led out of their rooms by police at gunpoint.

Boston police responded to Boston College High School in Dorchester Monday to investigate a similar call, but a BC High official said no students were on campus because of a faculty and staff retreat. The incident is under investigation.

St John’s operates a middle and high school for boys on an 175-acre campus.

