Suspected killer of retired Concord, N.H., couple faces new charge for allegedly tampering with laptop

A Merrimack County Grand Jury on May 17 indicted Clegg on the additional charge, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

Logan Clegg, 27, had already been indicted in January on eight counts, including second-degree murder, for the fatal shootings of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, on April 18, 2022.

The homeless man charged in the killings last year of a retired Concord, N.H., couple on a wooded trail near their home is facing a new charge of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly destroying information on his laptop computer in the days after the slayings, New Hampshire officials announced Tuesday.

Clegg has been held without bail since his arrest last October at a library in Burlington, Vt. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled for July 10, with the trial set to start the following day, officials said in January.

In the hours after the Reids were reported missing, police came upon Clegg in the woods near the couple’s apartment and determined he had been living there, court records show. He told them his name was Arthur Kelly. He torched his campsite soon after the encounter.

After the Reids’ bodies were found the next day, police returned to his tent site but found it cleared and abandoned.

Three days after the bodies were discovered and sensing that an official investigation was mounting, Clegg, on April 21, 2022, “altered, destroyed, concealed, or removed” information from his laptop computer, Formella said.

When police returned to the abandoned tent months after the killings, they found a spent shell casing that matched casings found where the Reids were shot, court records show.

A drifter, Clegg seldom, if ever, had a permanent address, after leaving high school in Colville, Wash., in February of his senior year in 2014. He obtained a GED in Spokane and led a contradictory life, living in tents, holding jobs at McDonalds, often carrying large amounts of cash and a well-used passport.

By the time Clegg arrived in Concord, N.H., in November 2021 he’d spent nearly half the year in Europe, according to the affidavit from his Vermont arrest. On June 21, he flew from Chicago to Lisbon and didn’t return stateside until Nov. 7 via a flight from Munich to Boston. In total, he had spent 139 days out of the country.

A month after the killings, authorities released a sketch of a person of interest. Concord police heard from residents who believed someone who resembled the sketch was living in the trail system where the couple’s bodies were found. The man had been seen carrying packages from Amazon and plastic grocery bags into the woods, a police affidavit said.

When Clegg was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library he was typing on his laptop. He had a ticket to Germany for a flight that left in two days.

