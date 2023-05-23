DeSantis set to announce 2024 run on Twitter with Musk

The event on Twitter Spaces is planned for 6 p.m. DeSantis is expected to later appear on Fox News in an interview with Trey Gowdy, a former member of Congress from South Carolina, according to the network.

DeSantis’ entry into the Republican primary race against former president Donald Trump has been widely expected, but the decision to do so with Musk adds a surprising element and gives DeSantis access to a large audience online. NBC News first reported the plans.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is planning to announce the start of his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in a live audio conversation on Twitter with Elon Musk, the platform’s polarizing owner, according to people with knowledge of his plans.

Musk appeared to confirm the news Tuesday by retweeting a Fox News reporter who had shared news of the planned Twitter Space with DeSantis. The governor has also gathered donors Wednesday at the Four Seasons in Miami.

The conversation with Musk will be moderated by David Sacks, a Republican donor who is a DeSantis supporter and close to Musk.

Musk said he voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but has since been critical of him and his administration, which has a frosty relationship with Tesla, his electric car company. The billionaire has said it is difficult for Biden to stay in touch with voters at the age of 80.

Musk has not been shy in voicing his support for DeSantis, and did so multiple times last year. In July, Musk tweeted that the Florida governor would “easily win” if matched up against Biden in 2024.

Last summer, when DeSantis was asked about Musk’s potential support, the Florida governor cracked: “I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” (Musk is white and from South Africa.)

In Florida, DeSantis has supported legislation designed, in his words, to protect people against “Silicon Valley elites.”

This year, Florida legislators passed a bill that allows consumers to opt out of sharing their online data with big tech firms, among other privacy measures. This so-called Florida Digital Bill of Rights applies only to companies that make more than $1 billion in “global gross annual revenues.”

DeSantis has also criticized Silicon Valley companies for their efforts to remove misinformation from their platforms, which he has likened to an assault on free speech and truth undertaken in concert with government officials.

NEW YORK TIMES

Utah mayor reveals plans to run for US Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Trent Staggs of Riverton announced plans to run for US Senate next year and challenge first-term Republican Mitt Romney in what could emerge as a competitive primary battle in the deeply conservative state.

Romney, 76, has not yet announced whether he plans to seek reelection, but his transformation from 2012 presidential candidate to a recurring critic of then President Trump has led many to believe Trump could be vulnerable in next year’s Republican primary.

“The only thing I’ve seen him fight for are the Establishment, ‘wokeness,’ open borders, impeaching President Trump, and putting us even deeper into debt,” Staggs says in an announcement video that highlights Romney’s votes to impeach Trump.

Staggs, 49, is one of several candidates expected to run to the right of Romney and, in the announcement, brands the incumbent as a “Massachusetts millionaire” who moved to Utah.

After a career in securities trading, Staggs was elected mayor of Riverton in 2017. He has focused throughout his tenure on typical municipal issues including policing, budgets, managing growth, and spurring development.

“That’s what I want to take to D.C.,” he said in an interview. “As a mayor, I’m on the front lines of pushing back on government overreach.”

Staggs’ announcement makes him the first Republican to officially enter the race, though Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson set up an exploratory committee in April, allowing him to raise funds toward a candidacy. Former US representative Jason Chaffetz has said he was thinking about running. A representative for state Attorney General Sean Reyes has also said many were pressuring him to run.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden picks new head of NSA, US Cyber Command

WASHINGTON — President Biden has selected a new leader for the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, a joint position that oversees much of America’s cyber warfare and defense.

Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh, the current deputy commander of Cyber Command, would replace Army General Paul Nakasone, who has led both organizations since May 2018, according to a notice sent by the Air Force this week and confirmed by a person familiar with the announcement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not yet made public.

If confirmed, Haugh will take charge of highly influential efforts to bolster Ukraine’s cybersecurity and share information with Ukrainian forces fighting Russia’s invasion. He will also oversee programs to stop foreign influence and interference in American elections, as well as those targeting criminals behind ransomware attacks that have shut down hospital systems and at one point a key fuel pipeline.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carter in good spirits, enjoying ice cream, grandson says

NORCROSS, Ga. — Three months after entering end-of-life care at home, former president Carter remains in good spirits as he visits with family, follows public discussion of his legacy, and receives updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work around the world, his grandson says. He’s even enjoying regular servings of ice cream.

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Jason Carter said of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, now 98 and 95 years old.

“They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge,” the younger Carter said Tuesday in a brief interview. “Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”

The longest-lived US president, Jimmy Carter announced in February that after a series of brief hospital stays, he would forgo further medical intervention and spend the remainder of his life in the same modest, one-story house in Plains where they lived when he was first elected to the state Senate in 1962. No illness was disclosed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas House speaker accused of being intoxicated on the job

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton called Tuesday for the resignation of the state’s GOP House speaker, accusing him of being intoxicated on the job in a statement that shook the state Capitol.

In a tweet, Paxton accused Republican Dade Phelan of presiding over the Texas House “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.” He cited no specific evidence, but the tweet came days after conservative critics of Phelan circulated video on social media that appeared to show the speaker slurring his words while presiding over the Texas House on Friday night.

Phelan’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The speaker returned to presiding over the House shortly after Paxton released the statement as lawmakers continued working through bills.

ASSOCIATED PRESS







