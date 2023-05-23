Here’s the pitch Ron DeSantis will make to the GOP when he launches his presidential campaign

After all, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are basically offering more of the same. No surprises are likely from Mike Pence, either. Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are positioning themselves as candidates who can cut across the political divide, while newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy brings an ”anti-woke” agenda and is just happy anyone mentions his name.

But by looking at what the Florida governor is already telling donors and activists, we can glean a few things, including a rationale that may be more interesting than anyone else’s in the field.

Ron DeSantis is likely the best-known governor in America right now. But as he prepares to launch a presidential bid, reportedly on Wednesday , exactly what his pitch to voters will be — and what type of candidate he’ll make — is anyone’s guess.

Advertisement

DeSantis, unlike the others mentioned, will be forced to reckon with where and how his campaign fits in the presidential field. He’ll have to grapple with the twin tasks of outmaneuvering Trump in a Republican primary and defeating an incumbent president — and do it all seamlessly.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The news he will reportedly enter the presidential race on Wednesday during a Twitter audio interview with Elon Musk underscores that DeSantis will be forced to try new things in this campaign.

On a basic level, DeSantis likes to imply he offers Trumpism without Trump. However, on policy, he departs from Trump on some very significant issues. They also differ greatly when it comes to background, wealth, electoral history, and skills on the stump.

So what exactly is DeSantis’s pitch? Here are three themes he’s already highlighting:

1. DeSantis says he’s the only candidate who can beat Trump and Biden

What DeSantis is telling Republican donors, according to the New York Times, is this: There are only three people who can be elected president in 2024. One is Biden. The second is Trump, whom DeSantis points out loses to Biden in one swing state after another. DeSantis further argues that Trump can’t turn those poll numbers around because voters have already made up their minds about him.

Advertisement

Then, third, there’s him. DeSantis points out that he won his first election as governor in a nail-biter and then took reelection in a landslide. DeSantis isn’t spinning here: 2022 was the best election year for Florida Republicans since Reconstruction, and no other state even came close.

2. Trump shares policy positions with the GOP base. DeSantis says he shares the same positions, but also shares voters’ “values”

The alliance between Trump and the traditional base of the Republican party has always been a bit weird. Trump and this base of evangelicals, gun rights activists, and tax cutters found this partnership purely transactional. Trump needed them to win, and they appreciated he was willing to say and do what they wanted.

Trump was definitely not one of them. His three marriages and reputed affairs have been tabloid fodder for decades. He was for abortion rights before he was against them. He doesn’t shoot guns or hunt. Instead of communing with rural America, he prefers Manhattan and Palm Beach. And then there’s the fact Trump was found liable earlier this month for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll nearly three decades ago.

DeSantis has signaled he is the opposite of all of that. Yes, he was educated at Yale and Harvard Law, but his last financial disclosure form put his net worth at $319,000. He can say he fits the social conservatives’ image of a family man: He remains married to his first wife, Casey, and has young children. His wife credits him with getting her through her cancer battle. He would be the only major presidential candidate of the 2024 field, so far, who has served in the military.

Advertisement

3. He could serve two terms

Consider this a unique argument for a unique election. The 22nd Amendment is clear: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr first brought up the fact that Trump, if he wins in 2024, couldn’t run for re-election, and that would unnecessarily hamper the conservative cause.

He has a point. American politics at the moment heavily advantages incumbent presidents. Only twice in the past 40 years has an incumbent president lost.

In a speech on Monday, DeSantis picked up that argument from Barr. He told the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando that in the next eight years, a Republican president could add another conservative justice to the Supreme Court, shaping a 7-2 majority. Obviously, Trump cannot make that argument. He could only be president for four more years.

Using this line of argument is, well, unusual. But it allows DeSantis to be nominally supportive of Trump’s first term while saying Republicans should demand a candidate who, if elected, could serve two.

Advertisement

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.