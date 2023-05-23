Ron DeSantis will reportedly launch 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter Wednesday with Elon Musk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, will announce he is running for president on Wednesday in a live discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform, multiple outlets reported.

The conversation is expected to take place on Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m., when DeSantis will announce he is launching a White House bid, The New York Times, NBC News, CNN, and Fox News reported Tuesday afternoon, citing people familiar with his plans.

The event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, the Times, NBC, and CNN said.