South Carolina Senate asses 6-week abortion ban

The legislation now heads to Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican who has said he will sign it. Abortion-rights advocates said they would challenge the ban in court, where it would test a state Supreme Court ruling in January that struck down a previous six-week ban and found a right to abortion in the state constitution.

The South Carolina Senate passed a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy on Tuesday, after a filibuster led by five women senators, including three Republicans, failed to block it. The bill will drastically reduce access to abortion in a state that has become an unexpected destination for women seeking the procedure as almost every other Southern state has moved toward bans.

The legislation had exposed divisions among Republicans over how far to go in restricting abortion, a struggle that has played out in other legislatures in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion to the states.

The bill requires any woman seeking an abortion to first have two in-person doctors’ visits and two ultrasounds. Though it offers exceptions for victims of rape and incest, and in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities or where the woman’s life and health are at risk, those exceptions are only available up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The governor had called a rare special session of the legislature to try to pass a ban, seeking to resolve a standoff between the House and Senate.

While both chambers are controlled by Republicans, the House is more conservative and had pushed three times to get the Senate to pass a bill banning almost all abortions starting at conception. Three times, the women in the Senate and three Republican male colleagues successfully filibustered. The Republican women argued instead for a 12-week ban, or to put the question to voters in a ballot measure.

Two of the Republican women had agreed, as a compromise, to a six-week ban with exceptions for medical emergencies, fatal fetal diagnoses, and cases of rape and incest. The Senate passed that bill, but because the House added amendments it had to vote again.

The women had warned their House colleagues not to make changes to the bill: “Don’t move a semicolon,” Sen. Sandy Senn, a Republican, said. Instead, the House added amendments that the women said would effectively ban all abortions.

