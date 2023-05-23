Boston College baseball opens ACC tournament with win over Virginia Tech

Boston College rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Virginia Tech, 11-7, Tuesday in the first game of pool play in the ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Center fielder Barry Walsh hit a home run in the sixth, and Nick Wang smacked a pair of doubles to drive in five runs. First baseman Joe Vetrano had a pair of hits to drive in four runs. The No. 20 Eagles improved to 35-17 and will face Clemson (39-17) on Friday with a trip to the ACC semifinals on the line.