It’s now or never for the Celtics. Follow along with live updates from Miami.

It starts with winning Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat.

No team has ever spun off a four-game win streak after being down 3-0 to advance in the NBA playoffs. But the Celtics also haven’t had a four-game losing streak yet this season.

The Celtics have 48 minutes to keep their season alive.

Tonight’s game tips from the Kaseya Center at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along for insight from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Khari Thompson, and Conor Ryan.

Click here to refresh | Read more Celtics stories

Advertisement

A report said the Celtics never got over Ime Udoka’s dismissal. Players say it isn’t true. — 8:00 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

The Celtics on Tuesday pushed back against an ESPN report that the players “never got over” the dismissal of coach Ime Udoka.

“No,” guard Marcus Smart said. “No. Regardless of if Ime was here or not, we’re the ones out there playing. We’ve got to go out there and play. Joe [Mazzulla] does a great job of putting us in the right positions. They come up with a game plan. It’s on us. There’s only so much any coach can do for you out there as a player. At some point you’ve got to look at yourself and figure it out.”

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Udoka, who guided the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, was suspended in September for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee. Mazzulla was named interim coach following Udoka’s suspension, and he took over the role full time after Udoka was fired in February.

After the Celtics were walloped by the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, Mazzulla attempted to shoulder the blame during his postgame news conference.

“It’s a group effort from our front office to everybody,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “Everybody’s in this together. Joe doesn’t need to fall on his sword for anybody.”

Advertisement

Only three teams have even forced a Game 7 after going down 3-0. We break down the data. — 7:50 p.m.

By Alex Speier

After a lopsided 128-102 loss by the Celtics in Game 3, is there any reason to think they’ll be able to claim at least one victory?

Historically, odds are against it.

• None of the 150 teams that lost the first three games of a seven-game NBA (or Basketball Association of America, a precursor to the NBA) playoff series has come back to win the series.

• A hefty 92 of those 150 teams (61 percent) got broomed away into four-game oblivion.

• Forty-four of the 150 teams (29 percent) avoided the sweep but got dispatched in Game 5.

• Eleven of the 150 teams (7 percent) claimed two wins before getting eliminated in Game 6.

• Three of the 150 teams (2 percent) forced a Game 7 and then lost.

What about the No. 2 seeds?

• There have been 23 to suffer three straight defeats to open a series. Of those, nine won Game 4, but just one of those extended the series to a sixth game, and none pushed it to a winner-take-all Game 7.

So who did extend series after sprinting straight to the brink? All three of the teams that went from down 3-0 to tied 3-3 fought their way to a Game 7 despite status as a lower seed.

• The 1950-51 Knicks were a No. 3 seed that overcame a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals against the Rochester Royals (a No. 2 seed) before losing.

Advertisement

• More than 40 years later, the 1993-94 Nuggets (a No. 8 seed) forced a Game 7 against the Jazz (a No. 5 seed) before losing by 10 in the decisive game of the Western Conference semifinal.

• In 2002-03, the Trail Blazers nearly erased their 3-0 deficit as a No. 6 seed against the Mavericks (No. 3) in the first round, but the Dirk Nowitzki/Steve Nash Dallas team stood its ground.

• Of the 11 teams that won Games 4 and 5 before getting eliminated in Game 6, only two were higher seeds in the series.

Cedric Maxwell says Celtics management had ‘run-in’ with players — 7:40 p.m.

By Khari Thompson

Did Celtics management approach the players after Sunday night’s loss in Game 3?

Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell said he’s been hearing rumblings of a postgame ”run-in.”

“I just heard that there was just a run-in between people and upper management and with the players,” Maxwell said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich. “I don’t know any more than that. That’s a rumor that came through, but it didn’t matter about that. With Wyc and what happened with them, it was more about what the players did on the floor and how they responded.”

Maxwell was asked if he’s seen Celtics governor Wyc Grousebeck talking to Mazzulla on the sidelines during games. Toucher and Rich co-host Rich Shertenlieb mentioned a video which he said appears to show Grousebeck telling Mazzulla to pull the starters.

Advertisement

“No, I haven’t seen any that you know,” Maxwell said. “I’ve heard that different things happened after the game. There were some exchanges. But, you know, I just think that you know, Wyc and everybody else wants to win and they were embarrassed.”

What happened to the Celtics’ defense? — 7:25 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

It has been a stunning and jarring week for a team that was the favorite to win the NBA title when this series began, and in some ways, it feels as if this implosion has arrived with little warning. But on Monday, guard Malcolm Brogdon hinted that some issues were masked during the previous two series, mostly because the Celtics went on to win them.

Brogdon could see ominous signs developing at a time when the Celtics had hoped to be peaking.

“I mean, it’s definitely concerning,” he said. “I think we’ve taken a few steps back in these playoffs overall. I think it’s showing because we’re playing a very disciplined, consistent, well-coached team. But I think in the Atlanta series, I think in the Philly series, I think we got away with things that now are biting us. So that’s definitely troubling.”

The Celtics had the NBA’s second-ranked defensive unit during the regular season, surrendering 110.6 points per 100 possessions. During the playoffs, their 113.5 defensive rating ranks 10th of 16 teams, and is the worst of the four remaining squads.

“We haven’t been consistently great defensively all year long, and that was the team’s identity last year,” Brogdon said. “I think that’s slipped away from us.

Advertisement

“We’ve had spurts where we’ve been great defensively, but not consistently. And honestly, we’ve struggled in every series we played.

“So now we’re playing a team that’s playing as if they’re the best team in the league, and they’re just incredibly disciplined, incredibly consistent. And I think we’ve struggled with teams that are consistent on a possession-by-possession basis every night.”

The Celtics’ predicament isn’t all on Joe Mazzulla. But the players need to rediscover their pride. — 7:10 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

This team has descended over the past few months, plummeting from a NBA championship favorite to an unstable bunch who cracked under the pressure of the Heat — no pun intended— in the past three games.

The Celtics have not improved since the All-Star Break. They have been relying solely on talent, meaning their once-daunting defense has dissipated into a bunch of unconnected individuals who relent at the first sign of pushback.

Privately, the Celtics have been stunned the Heat are playing so well. They have flipped the switch and the Celtics seem completely demoralized when they make the proper defensive play and Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, or Caleb Martin still hits the shot.

Read the rest of the story here.

The Heat are daring the Celtics to shoot mid-range jumpers. That’s why they’re up 3-0. — 7:00 p.m.

By Julian Benbow

The itinerary five years ago at the Coaching U Live clinic in Las Vegas had Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra scheduled to teach some of the finer points of pick-and-roll coverages to coaches from across the country, but he couldn’t resist the urge to offer his observations on where the game was churning in 2018.

Spoelstra paced around the free throw line as he pointed out what was growing in the game (pick-and-rolls) and what was dying (post-ups and mid-range jumpers).

“It’s almost becoming a negative word, ‘mid-range,’ " Spoelstra said. “Everybody, all they talk about now is threes, layups, and free throws.”

He asked his audience a reasonable question.

“Well, if everybody’s trying to get those, what is everybody also trying to take away?”

The answer, of course, was threes, layups, and free throws.

“Eventually,” Spoelstra said, “what’s getting open a lot is this area here.”

Realizing where he was on the floor, Spoelstra used his hands to draw circles to spotlight the mid-range area.

“You’re seeing fewer and fewer players that are really able to really maximize this area and make an opponent pay,” he said. “You want to talk about something in player development? Don’t listen to all that hype that it can only be threes and layups and free throws. If you find a difference-maker that can really make a difference in here, that guy or girl is pretty special.”

Five years after making clear his stance on the value of the mid-range game, Spoelstra and the Heat are making an example of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Read the rest of the story here.

Jimmy Butler fined after Game 3 — 6:45 p.m.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for not participating in required media availability after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler did not talk to reporters following the Heat’s 128-102 victory on Sunday night that gave them a 3-0 lead over the Celtics.

NBA TV, which has been televising the postgame press conferences, teased that Butler would be coming to the podium during its coverage, but the star forward never appeared. Gabe Vincent, Bam Adebayo, and Caleb Martin instead followed coach Erik Spoelstra. — Associated Press

With the Celtics in a 3-0 series hole, it’s time for some perspective from the expert — 6:30 p.m.

When your team is down three games to zero, and all seems lost, there’s only one man to call.

Kevin Millar.

As soon as the Celtics succumbed, 128-102, in Game 3 Sunday, Millar knew his phone was going to blow up.

Read Dan Shaughnessy’s column here.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com. Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.