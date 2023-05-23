Devin McCourty will join NBC Sports as an analyst for ‘Football Night in America’

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty will be joining the “Football Night in America” broadcast team as an analyst this fall, according to an NBC Sports announcement Tuesday.

McCourty, 35, retired from his playing career in March, having spent all of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots. During that time, he helped New England win three Super Bowls, and he earned All-Pro honors on three occasions.

He will follow the path that his twin brother Jason set when he went into media in 2022 (joining NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” as a cohost).