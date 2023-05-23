Devin McCourty will join NBC Sports as an analyst for ‘Football Night in America’

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty will be joining the “Football Night in America” broadcast team as an analyst this fall, according to an NBC Sports announcement Tuesday.
McCourty, 35, retired from his playing career in March, having spent all of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots. During that time, he helped New England win three Super Bowls, and he earned All-Pro honors on three occasions.
He will follow the path that his twin brother Jason set when he went into media in 2022 (joining NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” as a cohost).
This won’t be Devin’s first foray into media. The McCourty brothers hosted a podcast, “Double Coverage,” that ran from 2018-20 (when both played for the Patriots).
Advertisement
According to NBC, “Football Night in America” — which runs on Sunday nights during the NFL season — has been the most watched weekly sports studio show for 12 consecutive years. The program averaged 7.24 million viewers during its pregame run prior to “Sunday Night Football.”
Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.