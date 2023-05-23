Dodgers place Dustin May on 60-day IL, out until after All-Star break

It was another major setback for May, who is only 25 but has battled injuries through his young career. He will be eligible to return to the Dodgers’ active roster on July 17.

The Dodgers had to clear room on their 40-man roster for top prospect Bobby Miller , who was called up from Triple-A to make his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shifted starting pitcher Dustin May to the 60-day injury list on Tuesday, which means the righthander won’t return until after the All-Star break.

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season, but his velocity dropped off noticeably in his last start against Minnesota on May 17. He was lifted after only one inning with a strained right elbow.

The Dodgers knew he would miss at least a month, and now that timetable has been pushed back even more.

May missed much of the 2021 and ‘22 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has made a total of just 20 starts over the last three seasons, going 7-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 101 innings.

May was first called up by the Dodgers late in the 2019 season and was their opening day starter for the pandemic-delayed 2020 campaign, making him the youngest Los Angeles pitcher to get that honor since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

During the 2020 postseason, May appeared in seven games — including three starts — as the Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988.

Julio Teheran agrees to terms with injury-riddled Brewers

Two-time All-Star righthander Julio Teheran, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The move comes a day after Teheran opted out of a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers needed to find reinforcements for their starting rotation with two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer, and Aaron Ashby on the injured list with shoulder issues. Ashby hasn’t pitched at all this year and might not be available at any point this season.

The 32-year-old Teheran was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016, but hasn’t pitched in the majors since appearing in one game with the Detroit Tigers in 2021. Teheran went 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas.

Twins OF Trevor Larnach put on injured list with pneumonia

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has landed on the 10-day injured list because of pneumonia.

The move was made before Minnesota’s game against San Francisco, retroactive to Monday. Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Larnach, who will be eligible to return to the active roster on June 1.

The 26-year-old Larnach has hit .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 runs, and 20 walks in 39 games across two stints with the Twins this season. He caught the flu during the team’s road trip last week and tested positive for pneumonia after returning to Minnesota.

“He just kept getting worse to the point where he couldn’t function at all,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.