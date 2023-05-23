EMass softball: A power source at the plate and in the circle, Tewksbury’s Sam Ryan headlines Players of the Week

Katie Fox, Central Catholic –– The junior kicked off a strong week with a run and a pair of RBIs in a 9-0 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Lowell. Fox belted a pair of two-run home runs in a 12-2 win vs. Chelmsford and plated a run in a 15-2 nonleague triumph against Arlington.

Kiley Buckley and Lauren Mahoney, Phillips Andover –– The pair of seniors propelled the Big Blue to a trio of wins en route to the Big East tournament championship. Buckley, a senior from Methuen committed to Stanford, hit .600 with two doubles and eight runs scored and Mahoney, a senior from Andover, finished with a .400 average, nine RBIs, and earned a win in the circle.

Amber Goudreau, Masconomet –– The senior finished 3 for 5, plating a pair of runs in a key 9-6 Northeastern Conference victory over Danvers. Goudreau dazzled in the circle in a league win against Saugus, striking out 11 without allowing an earned run.

Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — The Nichols-bound senior was on-point in a pair of starts and an appearance in a third game, not allowing a run in 16 innings. Machado shut out South Shore League foe Abington, 4-0, striking out 15 before not surrendering a run over a pair of innings in a 12-3 league win against Norwell. Machado twirled a complete game one-hitter, fanning 13, to clinch the league championship for the fifth consecutive season in a 10-0 victory over East Bridgewater.

Kiley Murdock, Rockland –– Just a freshman, Murdock starred in a 11-0 nonleague win against South Shore Voc Tech, fanning nine and scattering two hits. Murdock followed it up with an equally strong effort, surrendering one run in a complete game outing, striking out six, en route to a 9-1 South Shore League victory against Mashpee.

Jill Ondrick, Archbishop Williams –– Ondrick made a profound difference at the plate and in the circle. The freshman hurled a no-hitter and cracked a three-run home run in a 7-0 nonleague win over Abington.

Sam Ryan, Tewksbury –– Headed to Saint Anselm, Ryan allowed one hit in a 22-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence before going 4 for 5 with three doubles and a home run in a pivotal 16-3 nonleague triumph against Westford Academy. Her finest effort; a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 nonleague victory against Woburn in which she provided the offense with a two-run homer.

McCoy Walsh, King Philip –– The freshman sensation dominated in a pair of starts against strong Hockomock League Kelley-Rex foes. Walsh struck out 10 and scattered three hits in five innings, resulting in a 12-0 victory against North Andover before fanning 17 and allowing two hits in 10 innings of a 1-0 triumph over Taunton. She has not allowed a run in her last 40 innings in the circle.

