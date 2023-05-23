EMass softball: A power source at the plate and in the circle, Tewksbury’s Sam Ryan headlines Players of the Week

Kiley Buckley and Lauren Mahoney, Phillips Andover –– The pair of seniors propelled the Big Blue to a trio of wins en route to the Big East tournament championship. Buckley, a senior from Methuen committed to Stanford, hit .600 with two doubles and eight runs scored and Mahoney, a senior from Andover, finished with a .400 average, nine RBIs, and earned a win in the circle.
Katie Fox, Central Catholic –– The junior kicked off a strong week with a run and a pair of RBIs in a 9-0 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Lowell. Fox belted a pair of two-run home runs in a 12-2 win vs. Chelmsford and plated a run in a 15-2 nonleague triumph against Arlington.
Amber Goudreau, Masconomet –– The senior finished 3 for 5, plating a pair of runs in a key 9-6 Northeastern Conference victory over Danvers. Goudreau dazzled in the circle in a league win against Saugus, striking out 11 without allowing an earned run.
Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — The Nichols-bound senior was on-point in a pair of starts and an appearance in a third game, not allowing a run in 16 innings. Machado shut out South Shore League foe Abington, 4-0, striking out 15 before not surrendering a run over a pair of innings in a 12-3 league win against Norwell. Machado twirled a complete game one-hitter, fanning 13, to clinch the league championship for the fifth consecutive season in a 10-0 victory over East Bridgewater.
Kiley Murdock, Rockland –– Just a freshman, Murdock starred in a 11-0 nonleague win against South Shore Voc Tech, fanning nine and scattering two hits. Murdock followed it up with an equally strong effort, surrendering one run in a complete game outing, striking out six, en route to a 9-1 South Shore League victory against Mashpee.
Jill Ondrick, Archbishop Williams –– Ondrick made a profound difference at the plate and in the circle. The freshman hurled a no-hitter and cracked a three-run home run in a 7-0 nonleague win over Abington.
Sam Ryan, Tewksbury –– Headed to Saint Anselm, Ryan allowed one hit in a 22-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence before going 4 for 5 with three doubles and a home run in a pivotal 16-3 nonleague triumph against Westford Academy. Her finest effort; a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 nonleague victory against Woburn in which she provided the offense with a two-run homer.
McCoy Walsh, King Philip –– The freshman sensation dominated in a pair of starts against strong Hockomock League Kelley-Rex foes. Walsh struck out 10 and scattered three hits in five innings, resulting in a 12-0 victory against North Andover before fanning 17 and allowing two hits in 10 innings of a 1-0 triumph over Taunton. She has not allowed a run in her last 40 innings in the circle.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.