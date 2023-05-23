With the Celtics in a 3-0 series hole, it was time for some perspective from the expert: Kevin Millar

As soon as the Celtics succumbed, 128-102, in Game 3 Sunday, Millar knew his phone was going to blow up.

MIAMI — When your team is down three games to zero, and all seems lost, there’s only one man to call.

“I get requests for hockey teams, high school teams, you name it,” Millar said over the phone from Texas before the Celtics played Game 4 in Miami Tuesday. “I had to do one for Chad Bradford [Millar’s teammate with the Red Sox in 2005] the other day. He called me and said, ‘Hey Buddy, haven’t seen you in a while. Need you to make a call for me to inspire a team I’m coaching. Can you send ‘em a message?’

“Until somebody else does it, that clip lives forever, and it gets used for any team that gets down 3-0.”

“The clip” refers to Millar’s maniacal message of optimism that was beautifully captured in ESPN’s “30 For 30″ documentary “Four Days in October.”

Millar was wired for sound as he bounced around Fenway Park in the hours before Game 4 of the 2004 AL Championship Series. The Sox had been savaged by the Yankees, 19-8, at Fenway one night earlier and trailed in the series, 3-0. But Millar was upbeat, telling everyone, “Don’t let us win this game. Don’t count the Sox out. It never happened in the history of baseball, but if there’s a group of idiots that can do it, it’s us.”

He was eager to talk with me that night because I’d written that the Sox were in danger of being remembered as a “pack of frauds” if they got broomed by the Yankees.

“Let me tell you, don’t let us win today,” he told me during batting practice. “‘Cause we got Pedey tomorrow and we got Schill Game 6, and in Game 7 anything can happen. We can have you out there. I’ll put you at second base. ‘Dan Shaughnessy, batting ninth.’

“In Game 7, anything can happen, and then you can take that fraud comment back and we’ll be in the World Series. Don’t let the Sox win this game.”

You all know what happened. The ‘04 Red Sox remain the only team in baseball history to come back from an 0-3 deficit in postseason play. It’s never happened in the NBA. The Lakers Monday became the 150th NBA team to lose a series after trailing 3-0.

Tuesday night at Kaseya Center, the Celtics were looking for the ‘04 Sox magic. Rookie coach Joe Mazzulla said as much. Mazzulla, who was a teen-aged Sox fan in Johnston, R.I., when Millar & Co. broke the curse, said, “It helps us keep that narrow-minded focus that something like that has been done before.”

At shootaround, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford were all using versions of Millar’s rallying cry as they prepared for Game 4.

“We just got to go out and figure out how to get a win, and I think once we do that, all this disconnect stuff will go out the window,” said Smart.

“I feel very good about tonight. Don’t let us get one. Just don’t let us get one.”

“It’s crazy that no one’s ever done it in basketball,” said Millar. “I’ve been watching the whole series and I noticed the Celtics didn’t seem to have much urgency in that third game. We got our ass kicked in Game 3 in ’04, but we still worked our butts off. Then you called us frauds and that got me going.

“There’s probably a few guys in the Celtic locker room that don’t believe. And there might be a few that do. But it’s all mind-set in sports. If you’re the Celtics, you can either go there and feel sorry for yourselves and order your car for vacation, or you can go there and fight to get a W.

“It’s not winning four in a row. It’s fighting to get that first W.

“Truthfully, I didn’t know how we were going to do after winning Game 4. No one did.

“I don’t know their players, but the Celtics have to decide if they’re going to man up or just feel sorry for themselves and give depressing interviews after it’s over and walk away.

“I know the Heat are playing great, but the Celtics were total favorites before the series. The Celtics are better than the Heat. The Heat are playing great now, but your star has to step up. [Jayson] Tatum has to score 45 or 50. End of story. Brown’s got to have 25. That’s what Big Papi did for us, and that’s what the Celtics need right now.”





Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.