Game 49: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The Red Sox received a strong start from Tanner Houck Monday night, but failed to generate much offense and dropped the series opener to the Angels, 2-1.

After registering just four hits — two by Masataka Yoshida — the bats will look to come alive Tuesday against Griffin Canning, who has struggled for the Angels in May, allowing 13 earned runs in 14 innings across three starts.

The Sox will counter with Brayan Bello, who has won his last three starts.