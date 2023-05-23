Game 49: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The Red Sox received a strong start from Tanner Houck Monday night, but failed to generate much offense and dropped the series opener to the Angels, 2-1.
After registering just four hits — two by Masataka Yoshida — the bats will look to come alive Tuesday against Griffin Canning, who has struggled for the Angels in May, allowing 13 earned runs in 14 innings across three starts.
The Sox will counter with Brayan Bello, who has won his last three starts.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA)
ANGELS (26-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA)
Time: 9:38 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Canning: Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Raimel Tapia 2-3, Justin Turner 2-6, Alex Verdugo 0-5
Angels vs. Bello: Brandon Drury 1-1, Zach Neto 1-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-4, Gio Urshela 0-2, Taylor Ward 0-1
Stat of the day: Yoshida is hitting .360 (9-for-25) during his current six-game streak. For the season, he is hitting .308 with six homers, 29 RBIs and an .878 OPS.
Notes: Since the start of 2022, the Red Sox are 30-11 against AL West opponents (5-3 this season). … Bello is 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA in one career start against the Angels. He has allowed six earned runs in 21 innings in his last four starts (2.59 ERA), after giving up eight earned runs over 7⅓ innings in his first two starts (9.82 ERA). … Canning has gone at least five innings in five of his six starts, but has yet to finish six innings. He got a no-decision in his one start against the Sox on May 14, 2021, when he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.
