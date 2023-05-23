Should the Bruins trade a goalie? Here are the pros and cons of dealing Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark.

As much as Boston would prefer to roll out the roster that rewrote the record books during the 2022-23 regular season , it’s not possible in a salary-cap league.

“Roster changes are likely coming,” he said. “We’re not going to be the same team.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney stated the obvious during his end-of-season press conference on May 9.

With more than $6 million in available cap room, more than $4.5 million in bonus overages on next year’s books, and no answer yet in regard to its top-six centers, Boston will need to make some moves this summer to field a competitive roster under the $83.5 million cap.

While most of the cap-conscious measures proposed usually revolve around dealing defensemen or forwards, could a goalie trade make the most sense?

Let’s run through the pros and cons of what could be a franchise-altering move for the Bruins.

PRO: Goalies are Boston’s top trade chip

There are a number of trade chips that Boston might part with before Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman.

On the blue line, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, and Derek Forbort might need to be moved. Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk are key cogs up front, but both should draw some suitors if Boston is dangling them.

Offering a star like Charlie McAvoy or Hampus Lindholm would spur a feeding frenzy among the rest of the NHL, but Boston isn’t moving pieces it views as part of its next core.

But if Ullmark or Swayman was available, many teams might be willing to pony up a hefty haul of draft capital or other assets.

Swayman’s an obvious blue-chip trade target, given his restricted free agent status, age (24), and potential.

But if Ullmark, whose no-movement clause reverts to a 16-team no-trade list on July 1, was available?

Be it the Kings, Oilers, or countless other clubs felled by substandard goaltending, there will be no shortage of desperate front-office personnel willing to give up a nice return in order to acquire the likely 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner.

If Boston needs to both shed a contract ($5 million cap hit for Ullmark) and recoup assets like a first-round pick or a forward/defenseman that aids in its rebuilding process, targeting a position of strength like goaltending makes plenty of sense.

PRO: Ullmark’s value might never be higher

Ullmark did not have a postseason to remember. Over six games against the Panthers, Ullmark was 3-3 with an .896 save percentage.

It was a shocking dip from his superb regular season, when the 29-year-old posted a 40-6-1 record, .938 save percentage, and 1.89 goals-against average.

Even his underlying metrics were top-notch, with his 42.4 goals saved above expected ranking second behind Nashville’s Juuse Saros (46.7), according to MoneyPuck.

Linus Ullmark is from Sweden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ullmark’s season for the ages should still make him a valued trade target, and Ullmark’s value may never be higher than this summer, especially if he is crowned the league’s top goalie.

PRO: Swayman could be due for a breakout

Swayman was no slouch as Boston’s backup in 2022-23. After posting a .887 save percentage over his first 10 games, Swayman went on a heater once the calendar flipped to 2023.

Over his final 27 games of the regular season, Swayman posed a .929 save percentage. Only Minnestoa’s Filip Gustavsson and Ullmark posted higher marks over that stretch.

The 24-year-old Swayman posted a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage with four shutouts. His goals saved above expected rate of 24.0 ranked eighth, while his save percentage on high-danger shots (.862) ranked fourth among goalies with at least 1,000 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick.

If handed the keys to Boston’s No. 1 spot in net, there’s a lot to like about what Swayman can offer in an elevated role, and moving Ullmark will also open the door for Boston to either sign a veteran backup at a much lower rate, or even turn to 24-year-old prospect Brandon Bussi. The Western Michigan product thrived in his first full season in the AHL, ranking second with a .925 save percentage.

CON: Moving a goalie takes away a safety net

There’s a lot that can go wrong if Boston opts to move a veteran like Ullmark.

If Swayman takes a step back as the No. 1 goalie, the Bruins don’t have a proven NHL goalie behind him. That puts pressure on Swayman to deliver, but also can put an unproven player like Bussi in a bad spot.

The Bruins can’t have a repeat of the 2014-15 season, when Jonas Gustavsson’s lackluster play not only caused Boston to bleed points, it also tired out Tuukka Rask (64 games played).

CON: Goaltending is one of the Bruins’ strengths

Boston’s goalie corps might be viewed as a luxury, but even if moving Ullmark or Swayman frees up cap space or nets a solid return, it’s still a high-leverage roster reshuffle with plenty of risk.

Beyond the chemistry between Ullmark and Swayman, their effective rotation in net formed the backbone of a Bruins defense that regularly gave teams little to work with in their own zone.

Even if there’s regression from Ullmark, he remains a very good goalie.

Jeremy Swayman played college hockey at Maine. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As Boston prepares itself for the eventual post-Bergeron era, it has plenty to work with in the framework of its roster.

They still have a 60-goal scorer in David Pastrnak to build around up front. A defense featuring both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm offers a solid foundation.

And a goalie corps featuring Ullmark and Swayman gives Boston arguably the best 1-2 punch in the entire league.

PRO: The Bruins may not need an Ullmark-Swayman tandem to contend

It’s unlikely the Bruins would have won 65 games in the regular season without their dynamic duo. Had coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins opted to keep that rotation going in the playoffs, we might not be even discussing this topic.

But does Boston need two top-10 goalies in 2023-24, especially with Swayman due a pay raise this summer?

Swayman doesn’t have as much leverage this summer as an RFA, but he’s still due a nice bump in pay from the $925,000 annual cap hit he earned over the past three seasons.

If Swayman and Boston opt for a bridge deal, comparable contracts include Dallas’ Jake Oettinger (three years, $4 million cap hit) and Florida’s Spencer Knight (three years, $4.5 million cap hit).

A similar contract for Swayman means Boston is likely allocating at least $9 million to goalies in 2023-24 and beyond if both remain on the roster.

When you look around the league at the teams still in the hunt for a Stanley Cup, it’s not like you’re staring at a gauntlet of elite talent.

Even though Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky has turned his game around in the postseason, he’s been far from the player who captured two Vezina Trophies with the Blue Jackets. Playoff heroics aside, the Panthers can’t be too thrilled that he’s logging a $10 million annual cap hit through the 2025-26 season.

Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Western Conference Final with a dynamic goalie grouping of Laurent Brossoit and Adin Hill. The Hurricanes have rolled out three goalies this postseason – Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, and Pyotr Kochetkov.

Dallas might have the lone “franchise” goalie in Oettinger.

Boston might have the best duo in the NHL. But as this postseason proves, sometimes all you need is a guy or two who can simply get the job done.

It’s a gamble that could determine just how much of a contender Boston is in 2023 and beyond.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.