Tournament Management Committee to keep status quo on current postseason format, collect third year of data

The 90-minute call transitioned into a spirited debate when discussion turned to the current state tournament format — specifically the margin of victory component and power rankings, as well as the potential return of the Division IA / Super 8 tournaments.

A “yes” vote on providing clarity for additional qualifiers for the upcoming MIAA’s Meet of Champions for outdoor track June 1-3 at Fitchburg State, and a “no” vote on turning “alternates” into a fifth qualifying wrestler for the divisional state wresting championships was just a warmup for Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Tournament Management Committee.

The takeaways:

▪ The current format for determining tournament seeding via power rankings, with the MOV and strength-of-schedule components, will stay in place through the 2023-24 school year, creating three years of statewide tournament data for the MIAA. But that decision prompted a back-and-forth dialogue. Wellesley AD John Brown believed the TMC had focused on two years of data, not three. There was also a question of the legality of making a change to the system after just two years.

TMC chair Shawn Hart hammered home the importance of having three years of data, feeling one more year of information will be necessary in order to make changes. And with the system in place for another year, that will push back any possible return of Super 8 tournaments until at least 2025. Westborough AD Johanna DiCarlo made it clear, however, that a return of a IA tournament, whether it is hockey, baseball (or softball?), would not have the same look. In the name of equity and fairness, it must match the other formats, thus no double-elimination tournament. She said the committee should start brainstorming ideas for the future, suggesting a potential 16-team field.

▪ At the start of the meeting, the TMC passed a motion regarding qualifiers that will fill out the remaining slots in each event for the Meet of Champions in outdoor track. In addition to the champions from this weekend’s divisional meets, the remaining slots will be backfilled with athletes who meet qualifying standards.

Hart abstained from the vote, saying the MIAA should follow the qualifying standards and not fill lanes just for the sake of filling lanes.

▪ The second motion, regarding adding a fifth wrestler to the divisional wrestling meets, was denied 9-5-1. Under the current format, there are four qualifiers, along with an alternate. The committee cited the additional time — calculated at 2.5 hours per division for adding a fifth competitor to each weight class as the overwhelming factor for the ‘no’ vote. At a minimum, the Friday/Saturday format for divisional championships is 12 total hours.

▪ The committee will meet again June 8th, once again virtually, to vote on neutral site venues and official regulations for next year’s state tournament.











