With freshman Kam Tremblay looming large late, Billerica boys’ lacrosse steps forth for a share of Merrimack Valley title

North Andover (11-6, 10-3 MVC) led 4-3 going into the fourth quarter, when Alex Gualtieri won the opening faceoff and found freshman Kam Tremblay (3 goals) for the tying score. Three minutes later, freshman pole Michael Rizzuto created a turnover and pushed the ball up to Tremblay, who buried his third straight goal for Billerica (11-6, 10-3).

NORTH ANDOVER — In the final quarter of Tuesday’s battle for the Merrimack Valley Conference title, Billerica received key performances from a pair of freshman and a trio of seniors to prevail for a 7-6 victory at North Andover, earning a split of the league title.

Advertisement

Senior middie Jason Martin (1 goal, 3 assists) then found senior Aidan Gibbons (1 goal, 1 assist) for a score and sophomore Adam Priest ended Billerica’s run with his sole tally to make it a 7-4 game halfway through the fourth quarter.

“They got a little experience under their belts last year,” Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson said about Tremblay and Rizzuto, both of whom saw time as eighth graders. “Kam disappeared at times as an eighth grader, but he’s been huge for us this year. Sticking three in a row, that literally turned the game around for us.”

Jake Lins and Drew Fitzgerald scored to draw the Scarlet Knights within a goal, but Billerica senior goalie Scott Einarsonc (18 saves) came up with several clutch saves down the stretch to win the goalie duel against North Andover senior Matt Roy (11 saves).

The win creates a four-way split for the MVC Large title with Chelmsford and Andover also finishing 10-3 in league play.

“The MVC has been crazy all year,” said Einarson. “There have been big games almost every night, this one was just a little bit bigger.”