At Woburn, the versatile Morgan Barmash has led by her example on and off the softball diamond

“It’s not easy being the only senior, but she’s done a great job,”said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury . “I don’t know if there are a lot of other kids in her situation that would be able to do what she’s done with a super young team.”

Now a senior, the three-year ace opened her final high school season in the exact opposite position. The only senior on a very young squad, Barmash is joined by two juniors and five sophomores in the starting lineup.

In her first season on the Woburn varsity softball team, Morgan Barmash was the lone sophomore on a team of seniors.

, She has embraced her role as mentor and captain with poise, taking her younger teammates under her wing and propelling the Tanners (17-3), ranked No. 18 in this week’s Globe Top 20 and 10th in the MIAA Division 1 power ranking..

“She’s always there, getting us out of tough situations on the field and when we’re up at bat,” said her batterymate, sophomore catcher Avery Simpson. “She’ll get us going if we’re kind of flat when we’re playing.”

Walsh credits her leadership skills to the guidance she received as an underclassmen. In the offseason, Barmash helps lead a winter clinic for her old rec team, hosting pitching or batting stations for younger players in the hopes she can inspire the same love for the game as her mentors did for her.

“I like to just give back and spend time with [younger players] because they’ll grow up, and they’ll eventually be on the team, too,” Barmash said. “Having those big role models teach me how to be a role model for my team now has definitely helped me grow.”

At 5-foot-6-inches, Barmash is a double threat. She is batting .491 with 35 RBIs and three homers and sits atop a potent Tanners lineup that is averaging 10 runs per game. In the circle, Barmash owns a 1.37 ERA with 150 strikeouts.

“ ‘It’s great to be one of the best youth softball players, but she’s really even a better person.’ Woburn softball coach Courtney Sigsbury, on the impact of senior Morgan Barmash

But Barmash is not the only multi-faceted talent the MIAA has to offer.

North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran excels across the diamond. The Boston University-bound senior has tossed two perfect games and two no-hitters , collecting a staggering 258 strikeouts, nine walks, and 0.33 ERA and allowing just five runs in 105 ⅔ innings. At the plate, Colleran carries .531 average with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. Outside of the circle, the Boston University commit holds a perfect field percentage at shortstop.

Naomi Boldebuck, a senior at Billerica, has racked up a 16-0 record this season, fanning 191 and tallying a 1.228 ERA. The 5-foot-4-inch right-hander is batting .448 with 20 RBIs and 24 runs. At third base, the Worcester Polytechnic Institute commit maintains a .959 field percentage.

Tewksbury senior Sam Ryan, who will play at Saint Anselm College, carries a .923 field percentage at first base and a 1.8 ERA (86 strikeouts through 79 innings) in the circle. At the plate, Ryan boasts a .475 average, a .597 OBP, and 23 RBIs.

Commanding the plate and the circle — especially to the degree which Barmash, Colleran, Boldebuck, and Ryan can — requires two wildly different skill sets, but Barmash, a Curry College-bound slugger, attacks each position with ease. In fact, being able to work both positions almost makes it easier to get through the game.

“I never get down on myself if I have a bad inning,” Barmash said. “If I let up a run on defense, I know I can depend on my bat to produce a run when I get up. Vice-versa, if I don’t do as well as I expected at the plate, I know I can go out there, shut down the inning, and get back up to bat.”

Despite her talent and composure, Barmash never lets her ability go to her head.

“She is one of the most coachable kids I’ve had in my career,” Sigsbury said. “Any tweak you give her, she’s going to take it and make the most of it.”

With the Division 1 statewide tournament quickly approaching, the Tanners have their sights set on breaking a years-long barrier and making it beyond the first round. With Barmash the headliner one last time, Sigsbury is confident in her team’s ability to do so.

“She epitomizes what a female role model at Woburn High should be,” Sigsbury said. “It’s great to be one of the best youth softball players, but she’s really even a better person.”

Extra bases

▪ On Saturday, Bishop Fenwick will host the Emily Shann Memorial Softball Tournament. It will honor the life and legacy of Shann, a freshman on the Crusaders team who died last month from an injury sustained at her home.

First-round action begins at 9:30 a.m. when Medway takes on Arlington Catholic and Crusaders will face Malden Catholic. The consolation game is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. and the championship is slotted for 2 p.m.

With music, T-shirts, food trucks, and bracelets emblazoned with Shann’s No. 3, the Crusaders have set up a healthy day intended to highlight Emily’s impact on the community.

“First and foremost, softball is secondary at this point on Saturday,” said Bishop Fenwick coach Brian Seabury. “The weather will be good, we’ll appreciate the game around us and be thankful for the things that we can do everyday. Emily made such a huge impact on those around her in such a short time. It will be good to share stories and recognize her.”

Each team will bring a basket of items to be raffled off and a donation table will be set up. All donations will benefit the establishment of the Emily Shann Scholarship.

Teams from around the area in the softball community have shown support to the Shann family and the Crusaders, adorning a No. 3 jersey in the dugout, writing her number on players’ hands or wrists during games, or dedicated games to her memory.

“It’s been a long road, a roller-coaster of a spring, and we all hope that it helps someone along the way,” said Seabury. “No matter what you go through, there’s always people that will support you and help.”

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 4 Joseph Case at No. 17 Dighton-Rehoboth, 3:45 p.m. –– A clash of the top two teams in the South Coast Conference. Case won the first matchup, 13-5, on April 19.

Wednesday, No. 10 Middleboro at No. 8 Silver Lake, 4 p.m. –– Cassidy Machado and Delaney Moquin, two of the premier arms in the state, square off again in a highly-anticipated nonleague affair. Moquin twirled a one-hitter in the previous meeting, a 3-0 Lakers’ triumph May 13.

Wednesday, No. 5 Peabody at No. 9 Tewksbury, 6 p.m. –– Abby Bettencourt, the Tanners’ junior ace, battles Sam Ryan and the Redmen, winners of eight straight entering Tuesday, in a compelling nonleague tilt.

Saturday, No. 7 Burlington at No. 3 Central Catholic, 11 a.m. –– Merrimack commit Cece Imbimbo battles a terrific Raiders lineup that averages 11.7 runs per game. The Raiders emerged victorious, 3-0, in the prior meeting on May 8.

Saturday, No. 1 King Philip at No. 13 Bridgewater-Raynham, 10 a.m. –– KP has not allowed a run since May 8, buoyed by a stellar duo of freshman McCoy Walsh and junior Jo Bennett in the circle, and look to continue the streak in nonleague action against Lily Welch and the Trojans. The Warriors bested the Trojans, 13-5, on April 20.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.