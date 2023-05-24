‘Simply the best’: News of Tina Turner’s death inspires an outpouring of tributes

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner,” singer Ciara posted on Twitter. “Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner died on Wednesday at age 83, and her fans and friends swarmed social media with heartfelt tributes to the multi-Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Singer Gloria Gaynor, best known for her 1978 hit, “I Will Survive,” paid tribute to Turner as a performer “who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white.”

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones sent prayers to Turner’s family and posted photos of himself alongside the legendary performer. “God bless you, Tina,” he wrote.

Rock royal Mick Jagger wrote that he was saddened by “the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner” who “helped me so much when I was young.” He posted photos of Turner performing, including a couple of the two of them onstage together.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry wrote on Twitter that she, too, was “a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referenced Turner’s death from the podium on Wednesday, calling her passing “a massive loss.”

Actress Angela Bassett, who portrayed Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” put the performer’s impact into context in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like,” Bassett said.

Singer and performer Diana Ross also sent condolences to “Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”









Journalist Yashar Ali wrote that the impact Tina Turner had on music and performing “can’t be overstated. From Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, so much started with her.” Ali added that as a writer who has spoken to many women who survived violence, “I can’t tell you how often Tina Turner came up as an inspiration.”

Many people online resurfaced old videos of the star performing in the ‘80s.

Even NASA reacted to Turner’s death.

“Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into million of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”