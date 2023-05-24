Listen to some of Tina Turner’s greatest hits

Tina Turner, a rock and roll icon, died on Tuesday at 83. Turner sold over 150 million records during her career and won 12 Grammys. She reached the pinnacle of her fame later in life, years after leaving a troubled marriage with Ike Turner, according to the Associated Press.

Ike and Tina Turner were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, but she was inducted as a solo artist again in 2021.

Herewith are a few of her greatest hits: