One way or another, reboot brings ‘Nurse Jackie’ back to life

A few times, the reboot of a series has undone the ending of the original series. One of the most insane examples was occasioned by the return of “Roseanne” in 2018. In the 1996 finale, Dan had died of a heart attack, and the season’s story lines were all part of Roseanne’s denial. But there he was again in 2018, in all his easy-going, working-class likability. “Will & Grace,” too, sacrificed its continuity for its revival. Nothing gets in the way of a potentially lucrative reboot, it seems.

But news of another new revival has me a little annoyed. Showtime recently announced that it plans to bring back “Nurse Jackie,” along with lead Edie Falco — after the writers’ strike, of course. It’s no biggie at this point in our cultural obsession with reboots. No show is immune to the lure of re-success (“Weeds” will be back, too), and I’ve stopped whining about how the return to a series can have an impact on its legacy. “Nurse Jackie” is one of my very favorite series, an uncompromising take on addiction with great performances; but OK, let’s see how it looks in the 2020s.