Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond









WATERPARKS On their latest album, “INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY,” this Internet-beloved Houston trio spins out of pop-punk and into other playlist-ready genres with euphoric gusto, resulting in high-intensity day trips to sun-dappled beaches and Warped Tour mosh pits. May 26, 6 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

EN ATTENDANT ANA This French band’s most recent album, “Principia,” is one of 2023′s most delightful releases, pairing chiming guitars, resolute basslines, and sugar-coated vocal harmonies of classic indiepop with curveball-filled song structures, pensive lyrics, and the occasional instrumental filigree (a burbling analogue synth, a pealing trumpet line). May 29, 8 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

PISSED JEANS Hailing from Philly, these sludge punks’ bludgeoning riffs and acerbic commentary on the workaday life are a welcome tonic for these troubled times. Their most recent single, “No Convenient Apocalypse,” shrewdly points out that the end of the world’s arrival will likely be mundane — although the marauding riffs surrounding frontman Matt Korvette’s bark are anything but. June 1, 7 p.m. Sonia, Cambridge. 617-864-3278, mideastoffers.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





CAMPFIRE. FESTIVAL If it’s Memorial Day weekend, it must be time to light another campfire. Passim’s annual roundup of the just-getting-started and the well-established once again occupies four days this year, with 73 artists and 32 hours of music. Sunday afternoon will feature an in-the-round session from Passim’s just launched Folk Collective project. May 26, 6 p.m.; May 27-29, 2 p.m. $10 single day, $25 four-day pass. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

OLD HAT STRINGBAND “Bluegrass Tuesdays” will be “Bluegrass and . . .” this week, when this Maine-based quartet performs at the weekly series. They’ll play some bluegrass for sure, but their music also incorporates strains of old-time, country, and folk music. May 30, 7 p.m. No cover. Lily P’s, 50 Binney St., Cambridge. www.bluegrasstuesdays.com

NIALL CONNOLLY WITH KEVIN CONNOLLY It’ll be double-your-Connolly at the Lizard Wednesday evening: New York-based, Irish expat singer-songwriter Niall Connolly celebrates the release of his fine new album, “The Patience of Trees,” and he’ll be assisted in the effort by local mainstay Kevin Connolly (his friend, but no relation), who will provide an opening set. June 1, 8 p.m. $15. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759. www.lizardloungeclub.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





CHERYL ARENA & FRIENDS A matinee featuring the scorching blues harmonica player and singer-songwriter who has shared stages with a panoply of blues legends and was among the select artists featured in the 2019 book “Masters of the Harmonica.” May 27, 1 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

BILL FRISELL TRIO The eclectic electric guitarist — Baltimore-born and Colorado-reared — is among the foremost exponents of jazz Americana, bringing his broad-ranging influences into an improvisational context. His trio features bassist Tony Scherr (Maria Schneider, Sexmob) and drummer Rudy Royston (Dave Douglas, Rudresh Mahanthappa). May 28, 7 p.m. $40-$50. The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. www.artsatthearmory.org

NICHOLAS BRUST QUINTET Mandorla Music’s Eustis Estate Summer Concert Series kicks off with up-and-coming saxophonist Brust and his group of rising stars: guitarist Caio Afiune, pianist Ana Petrova, bassist Greg Toro, and drummer Charlie Weller. June 1, 6:30 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Ave., Milton. 617-994-6600, www.mandorlamusic.net

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

NEWTON BAROQUE Baroque flutist Mary Oleskiewicz takes the spotlight in “Passions in the Palace: Concerti for a King.” The program includes several concertos by German composer and flutist Johann Joachim Quantz, who spent much of his career in the court of Frederick the Great and penned an influential essay on flute technique in addition to hundreds of pieces for the instrument. May 27, 7:30 p.m. Second Church in Newton, West Newton. 617-519-3854, www.newtonbaroque.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY: CROSSING THE DEEP Co-created by conductor Anthony Trecek-King and countertenor Reginald Mobley, “Crossing the Deep” juxtaposes anthems by Handel with Black American spirituals in an original choral drama set 250 years ago. The performance also features the Handel and Haydn Chorus and Orchestra and spoken-word artist Regie Gibson. June 1, 7:30 p.m; June 4, 3 p.m. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Dorchester. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE PROM After Emma, a gay high school student in Indiana (Liesie Kelly) is prohibited from taking her girlfriend to the prom, a quartet of egotistical Broadway performers (Mary Callanan, Johnny Kuntz, Lisa Yuen, and Jared Troilo) set out to drum up some publicity for themselves by championing Emma’s cause. Directed by Paul Daigneault and choreographed within an inch of its life by Taavon Gamble, this “Prom” is a thoroughgoing delight. Through June 10. Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

EVITA Sammi Cannold (”Endlings”) directs a revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera about Eva Perón, the charismatic and polarizing first lady of Argentina. Shereen Pimentel plays Eva, with Caesar Samayoa as Juan Perón and Omar Lopez-Cepereo as a narrator called Che. Through July 16. Production by the American Repertory Theater, presented in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES When Central Square Theater and the New York-based Bedlam theater company collaborate, good things tend to happen. Or great things, as in their riveting coproduction of “Angels in America,” Tony Kushner’s modern classic. Under the direction of Bedlam’s Eric Tucker, “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” (part one of Kushner’s two-part drama about gay life during the mid-1980s height of the AIDS crisis) is a triumph of staging and performance. Through May 28. Coproduction by Bedlam and Central Square Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance





SLEEPING BEAUTY With fairies, witches, a charming young princess — few story ballets are as beloved as this classic, one of Boston Ballet’s trademark productions. Choreographed by Marius Petipa with additional choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton, the production features Tchaikovsky’s glorious score performed live and David Walker’s opulent sets and costumes. May 25-June 4. $39 and up. Citizen’s Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

LYNN MODELL/MAKING DANCES Herself a very “interesting woman,” the veteran dancemaker takes on other “Interesting Women” in her latest project, a collection of dance and film pieces that reflect on everyday life. The interdisciplinary evening mines the ordinary with Modell’s trademark wit and playfulness, as she and her dancers invite the audience to find humor in the mundane. June 1-3. $15-$20. Calderwood Pavilion at Boston Center for the Arts. www.bostonarts.org

DANCE INTERACTIVE The most recent playlist from Jacob’s Pillow’s fabulous video archives features “One-Word Titles.” Newly released video clips feature 16 different performances and range from works presented just last summer by BODYTRAFFIC and Alonzo King LINES Ballet to the legendary José Limón performing in a rare 1948 film of his “Chaconne.” https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/dan

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

SIMONE LEIGH The first-ever comprehensive survey of the work of Simone Leigh arrived at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston this spring, a landmark in the ever-expanding career of one of the country’s most respected artists. The exhibition follows a recent international coup: Leigh and the ICA were deep in planning this show when they decided to submit Leigh in competition as official American representative for the 2022 Venice Biennale, which opened there last April to broad accolades. Leigh’s show in Boston brings almost every element of that powerful display home, with significant additions. Always at issue for Leigh is Black representation and history, which she explores through a variety of media; but ceramics is her first language, and always at the heart of any of her exhibitions. Through Sept. 4. Institute Of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org.

HEAR ME NOW: THE BLACK POTTERS OF OLD EDGEFIELD, SOUTH CAROLINA In the early part of the 19th century in South Carolina, enslaved labor had evolved from agricultural work and domestic labor to full-blown industrial enterprise, as best embodied by the ceramic factories of Old Edgefield, where ceramic vessels, most often used for food storage, were mass-produced and distributed for sale throughout the region. David Drake, an enslaved man with part of a leg missing, made ceramic jars of such monumental scale and expert glazing technique that, on their own, set them apart; that he inscribed them with snippets of poetic verse observing his surroundings, his circumstances, and sometimes his emotional state, made them utterly unique. Seen at the time both as curiosities and as useful commodities — his jars could store more food at once than any others — they’ve more recently come to be seen in their proper light: as great works of American art, and Drake as an American master. In this show, they’re shown alongside pieces by Drake’s contemporaries, most of them unknown, as well as current works by artists such as Simone Leigh, connecting his past mastery to the present day. Through July 9. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

SPIRITS: TSHERIN SHERPA WITH ROBERT BEER Sherpa, perhaps the best-known contemporary Himalayan artist working today, mines the aesthetics of traditional Buddhism to remix and resituate the ancient spiritual practice in the fractured landscape of the contemporary world. Sherpa’s paintings, drawings, and sculptures are joined by a selection of drawings by the British artist Robert Beer, a pioneer in the West for his study of thangkacq paintings. Beer’s work tracks a Westerner’s aesthetic journey into an ancient spiritual culture that Sherpa works joyfully to recontextualize in the present day. Through May 29. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

AUDREY GOLDSTEIN: INTIMATE TOXICITIES Goldstein makes sculptures about boundaries blurring and familiar realities dissolving. Many of these works suggest besieged structures — they might be organisms or land formations penetrated by toxins. Their earthen tones are sourced from satellite imagery of climate disaster such as drought. Houses appear as isolated shelters at the mercy of environmental degradation. Despite her dark themes, Goldstein weaves in community with a participatory “Conversation Quilt,” inviting viewers to connect and share thoughts and comfort. Through June 10. Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

CATE McQUAID

“Black Sweater,” 2023, by Audrey Goldstein is part of her exhibit “Intimate Toxicities” and is on display through June 10 at Gallery Kayafas. Found garment, paper mache, wool, wire, paper, glue, burlap, gouache, black 3.0. Audrey Goldstein/Gallery Kayafas









EVENTS

Comedy





ZARNA GARG “I see all these women with their yoga mats, and they’re always rushing, rushing, rushing, rushing, rushing,” says the India-born, New York-based comic in her first special, “One in a Billion,” which dropped May 16 on Amazon. “If you’re rushing to get to yoga class, you’re doing it wrong.” May 26-27, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33-$65. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

COREY RODRIGUES The Boston headliner says he resisted getting a therapist, partly because so many work over Zoom these days. “I live with the people I want to talk about,” he says. “Hiding in some closet in my house, and she’s like, ‘Tell me why you don’t love her.’ Shut the [expletive] up!” May 27, 7 p.m. $12. The Lansdowne Pub, 9 Lansdowne St. www.eventbrite.com

MOAR LAUGHS COMEDY SHOW: COMICS FOR RECOVERY This annual showcase to raise awareness of the Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery features possibly its best lineup yet. Organizer Jack Lynch hosts Joey Carroll, Corey Manning, Amy Tee, Jimmy Cash, Cher Lynn, Bob Carney, Mike Prior, Nicole Veneto, Harry Corcell, Shea Spillane, and Steve Halligan. May 28, 7 p.m. $20. The Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

LIFE UNDER A LOG Journey through the woods with Mass Audubon to discover insects hiding under logs on trails around Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary. Guides will teach children about the insects and why they are important to the ecosystem. Kids will also be able to get a closer look with hand lenses. May 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon. $10-$13. Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, 500 Walk Hill St., Mattapan. massaudubon.org

GOATS AND GIGGLES Meet some adorable baby goats at Chip-In Farm. Guests are invited to stay after to picnic, explore the farm store, say hello to the other farm animals, and look for the farm cats. May 28, 9:30-10:30 a.m. $15. Chip-In Farm, 201 Hartwell Road, Bedford. eventbrite.com

SNOW QUEEN ICE CREAM PARTY Children can join the Snow Queen in an ice cream party, creating their own sundaes with fun toppings. After the sweets, the Snow Queen will read, sing, and dance with the kids. May 29, 1-2 p.m. $35. 119 East Central St., Franklin. eventbrite.com

MADDIE BROWNING



