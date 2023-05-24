Analog Devices forecasts second half slowdown

Shares of Analog Devices dropped 8 percent on Wednesday, on track for their sharpest loss in more than three years, after the Wilmington chipmaker said its business was softening.

The company, which supplies chips for everything from smartwatches and cars to ultrasound machines, said revenue for its upcoming fiscal third quarter would be around $3.1 billion, about the same sales as a year earlier and less than the average analyst estimate of $3.2 billion.

The company was already seeing weakness in its consumer and communications divisions. Now the slowdown is spreading to industrial and automotive customers, chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah told analysts Wednesday.