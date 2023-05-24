Analog stock falls on slower business

Shares of Analog Devices fell sharply on Wednesday after the Wilmington chipmaker said its business was softening. The company, which supplies chips for everything from smartwatches and cars to ultrasound machines, said revenue for its upcoming fiscal third quarter would be around $3.1 billion, about the same sales as a year earlier and less than the average analyst estimate of $3.2 billion. The company was already seeing weakness in its consumer and communications divisions. Now the slowdown is spreading to industrial and automotive customers, chief financial officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah told analysts Wednesday. “We’ve been sort of rolling through this,” he said. “Now industrial, which is really the flagship, is starting to feel a little bit of the impact from the higher interest rate environment.” Analog Devices said sales in its just-completed fiscal second quarter increased 10 percent to $3.26 billion, slightly more than analysts expected. Revenue from industrial customers was up 16 percent from a year earlier and automotive sales gained 24 percent, while communications sales dropped 4 percent and consumer sales shrunk by 22 percent. Shares of Analog Devices were down nearly 8 percent Wednesday to close at $173.20. — AARON PRESSMAN

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb cracking down on partiers over summer holidays

Airbnb is enacting an “anti-party crackdown” for the US summer holidays, extending measures aimed at retaining hosts after a pilot last year led to fewer reported parties over long weekends. The vacation rental company said in a blog post Wednesday that it will implement its “anti-party” system for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends as it works to ease the strained relationship between hosts and guests. The system works to identify and then block one- and two-night reservations that it believes are high risk for unauthorized parties. Potential red flags include guest reviews and whether the booking is last-minute. Neighbors are also being encouraged to report parties to Airbnb’s support line. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

NYT reaches deal with newsroom staff

The New York Times reached a deal on Tuesday for a new contract with the union representing the majority of its newsroom employees, ending more than two years of contentious negotiations that included a 24-hour strike. The agreement, if ratified, will give union members immediate salary increases of up to 12.5 percent to cover the last two years and 2023 and will raise the required minimum salary to $65,000, up from about $37,500. The previous contract expired in March 2021, and union members have not received contractual raises since 2020. Under the contract, the median salary for reporters in the union would be about $160,000. The union negotiating the deal, which is part of the NewsGuild of New York, represents nearly 1,500 employees in the newsroom, advertising, and other areas of the company. More than 1,800 people work in The Times’s newsroom. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Kohl’s posts a profit

Kohl’s posted a surprise profit for the fiscal first quarter, helped by the department store chain’s moves to cut inventory in the wake of weak sales. The company, based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., also affirmed its annual financial guidance, pushing up shares 11 percent higher Wednesday. Kohl’s said that it cut inventory by 6 percent while it continued to see sales momentum with its Sephora beauty shops and noted that its stores were more productive. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ICE CREAM

A frozen Twix anyone?

Mars Inc., one of the world’s largest chocolate makers, has tapped US executive Anton Vincent to lead the company’s global ice cream effort and turn the business into a $1 billion brand by 2030. Vincent, who has been president of Mars Wrigley in North America for four years, has been given the added role with responsibility of expanding a $400 million business that includes frozen versions of its Twix and Snickers chocolate bars. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China’s stock market struggles

China’s benchmark stock index erased all its gains for the year as a weaker yuan and developers’ debt woes added to persistent worries over growth and geopolitics. The CSI 300 Index closed down 1.4 percent Wednesday, with the energy and financial sectors leading the decline. The benchmark is among the worst performers in Asia this year, compared with a more than 3 percent advance in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index and double-digit gains in key gauges for Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

EU court says COVID-related airline bailouts were improper

A top European Union court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to approve millions of euros in aid to help Italian airlines cope with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. The EU general court said the European Commission — the bloc’s executive arm — failed to provide “a statement of reasons for its finding that the measure at issue was not contrary to EU law provisions other than those governing state aid.” The 27 EU member countries must seek approval from the bloc’s executive branch when granting financial support to companies. Many countries across Europe did so in 2020 to help keep their airlines afloat during the pandemic. The case was brought by low-cost airline Ryanair, which also was struggling to survive at the time. It was the second judicial win in a month for the low-cost Irish carrier after the court annulled decisions by the commission approving massive bailouts designed to help Lufthansa and SAS. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

“Pharma Bro” out of prison, living with his sister

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical chief executive who served almost seven years in prison for securities fraud, is earning $2,500 a month consulting for a law firm and living with his sister in Queens, N.Y., according to the US Probation Office. Shkreli, 40, has had a mostly “positive adjustment” since being released from prison last year and is currently employed by the Law Office of Christopher K. Johnston LLC, according to a probation report filed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. When contacted by phone, Shkreli said: “I will only comment if you give me significant financial compensation.” Dubbed “the most hated man in America” after he raised the price of a potentially life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds. In May 2022, he was released four months early from a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pa., and transferred to a halfway house. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ROBOTICS

Startup raises millions to develop humanoid robot

AI robotics startup Figure raised $70 million to help develop a humanoid robot that it believes could one day take on a wide range of tasks traditionally performed by people. The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company thinks its futuristic robot, called Figure 01, will be able to address labor shortages, do dangerous jobs, and help support the global supply chain, the company said. “We hope that we’re one of the first groups to bring to market a humanoid that can actually be useful and do commercial activities,” founder and chief executive Brett Adcock said in an interview. Adcock founded Figure in 2022 and its 50-person team includes former staffers from Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Google’s moonshot research lab, and others. — BLOOMBERG NEWS