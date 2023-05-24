Stratasys in talks to buy 3-D printer maker Desktop Metal

Stratasys Ltd. is in talks to acquire Burlington-based Desktop Metal Inc. in an all-stock deal that would create a leading 3-D printer company in a fragmented industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal valuing the combined company at about $1.8 billion could be announced as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Stratasys shareholders would own a majority of the combined company, the people said. While talks are advanced, they could still fall apart or be delayed, the people added.

Representatives for Desktop Metal couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A representative for Stratasys declined to comment.