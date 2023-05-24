About 200 without power after South End manhole explosion

Eversource crews responded to a report of dimming lights, which they later determined was related to a burning power cable that was causing smoke to come out of the manhole, said Albert Lara, spokesperson for Eversource.

About 200 customers were without power Wednesday night after a manhole cover exploded in the South End near Boston Medical Center, according to officials.

Boston police and firefighters responded to the explosion of the manhole’s cover at 771 Harrison Ave. shortly before 5 p.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police.

There were no injuries, officials said.

Police closed the area between Washington Street and Harrison Avenue, detouring the traffic, Torigian said.

Lara said he doesn’t know the extension of damage to the cable. Eversource crews isolated the line to prevent further damage, he said. The customers without power are residents of roughly two buildings in the area, Lara said.

Crews were still on scene as of 11 p.m., and hoped to restore power after midnight, around 1 a.m., Lara said.

The Boston Fire Department could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.





