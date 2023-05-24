Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked with Bob Dylan and on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94

NEW YORK — Bill Lee, a well-regarded jazz musician who accompanied such artists as Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, and Harry Belafonte as well as scoring four of his son Spike’s early films, including the hit “Do the Right Thing” and two songs for “Jungle Fever,” died Wednesday at his home in Brooklyn. He was 94.

Spike Lee posted several photos of his father on his Instagram page announcing the death.

Mr. Lee was a session bassist who has played on albums by Odetta, Woody Guthrie, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, John Lee Hooker, and Peter, Paul and Mary, among many others. He can be heard on Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” and Lightfoot’s “Oh, Linda.” He played on Aretha Franklin’s Columbia album debut in 1960, “Aretha.”