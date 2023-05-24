Boston School Committee tonight will decide on two controversial elementary school mergers

The district plans to merge Dorchester’s Shaw and Mattapan’s Taylor schools in September 2024 and Roslindale’s Sumner and Philbrick schools in September 2025. Both the Shaw and Taylor buildings would remain in use, combining the students and dividing them by grades into the two school buildings, until a new campus is built. The district is seeking state funds for a new building in Southern Dorchester or Mattapan that would house the combined student populations. The Sumner-Philbrick would occupy a renovated Irving Middle School building.

Nearly 1,200 students will be affected by the closures and consolidations if committee members approve the merger plan tonight.

The two mergers, originally considered for this fall, have faced significant pushback from the school communities, prompting Superintendent Mary Skipper to put them on hold. Another proposed merger was canceled altogether.

But district officials have made it clear these four schools are just the beginning of many other closures as district leaders plan to adjust the number of buildings to better align with its shrinking student population, currently at 48,000. A long term facilities plan is due by the end of the calendar year.

At the most recent committee meeting, Capital Planning chief Delavern Stanislaus argued that the mergers are necessary due to falling enrollment, the expansion of inclusive classrooms for students with disabilities, and staffing shortages. The district has lost 8,000 students in the last decade, but it has not reduced capacity by nearly that amount. The small schools targeted for consolidation often lack basic amenities like gyms, cafeterias, and art spaces, the kind of resources district leaders say the students can get by consolidating students into new buildings.

Critics of the mergers have called on the district to put them on hold until the long-term plan is complete, including an analysis of the impact of closures on Black and Latino students, students with disabilities, English learners, and low-income students. They say school closures are disruptive to students, and the small schools targeted for consolidation are often popular with families, who prize the close-knit communities.

Parents and staff from the Shaw and Sumner schools have been vocal in opposition to the mergers. At recent School Committee meetings, they have called for better district engagement and for concrete plans to mitigate any harms caused by the mergers, such as specific numbers of social workers and family liaisons.

Until a new building is built for the merged Shaw-Taylor school, the district plans to divide the students between the two buildings by grade, rather than having classrooms of all ages in each school. Specifically, the proposal is to put lower grade students in the Shaw building and upper grade students in the Taylor, with two schools combining to serve pre-K to grade 6. The district is aiming to extend all elementary schools to grade six.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.