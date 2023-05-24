Charlestown man charged with ‘bizarre and disturbing’ crime of cutting woman’s face with razor blade

The violent assault, which Hayden described as “both bizarre and disturbing,” was reported to police early Monday morning. According to phone records, Mohamed was the 911 caller, Hayden’s office said in the statement.

Ismail Mohamed, 40, was arraigned Monday in the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, mayhem, and kidnapping, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

A Charlestown man was ordered held without bail for allegedly using a razor blade to slice a woman’s face early Monday while she was unconscious, authorities said.

At about 5:50 a.m., Boston police officers responded to the basement apartment of 87 Cambridge St. in Charlestown, where they found Mohamed sitting on a bed and the female victim sitting on the floor, bleeding from her face. The victim appeared to be disoriented and was unable to open her eyes, as she had severe bruising and swelling around both of her eyes, as well as her mouth and cheeks, and there were multiple cuts above and beneath her eyelids, Hayden’s office said.

Mohamed told police he was with the victim in the apartment when a fight ensued, and then he fell asleep and discovered the victim’s injuries when he woke up. He then admitted to cutting the victim’s face “to help reduce the swelling around her eyes,” Hayden’s office said.

Both Mohamed and the victim denied any domestic relationship, Hayden’s office said.

“We see violence take many forms, but an assailant cutting above and beneath a woman’s eyes in a stated attempt to ease the swelling caused by the assailant himself is both bizarre and disturbing,” Hayden said in the statement. “As with all violent crime victims, this victim will be supported by prosecutors and victim witness advocates specially trained in these cases.”

Mohamed was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, Hayden’s office said.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.