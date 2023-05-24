City officials temporarily suspend license of Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown after discovering unsanitary conditions

One violation was for packaged and unpackaged food that wasn’t separated, according to city records.

Dumpling Cafe, located at 693 Washington St., was cited for six violations during an inspection, according to records posted to the city’s website . No one answered the phone at the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

City officials on Monday temporarily suspended a Chinatown restaurant’s permit to operate, citing unsanitary conditions including a “dead rat” under a dish machine, records show.

“Old chicken box observed filled with cut produce,” the records said. “Discontinue storing produce or any food in old chicken boxes. Discard chicken boxes when chicken is removed. Assume chicken boxes are contaminated with chicken blood.”

A second violation was for improper use of an ice container.

“Cup for serving beverage ice in ice container,” the records said. “Provide scoop with handle that is not stored in ice.”

A third citation was for kitchen conditions.

“Unsanitary conditions in kitchen under cookline and basement around grease trap,” the records said. “Buildup of food and debris. Clean all areas thoroughly to prevent attracting pests and possible contamination from the premises.”

The city also cited the restaurant for using a low dishwashing temperature and for lacking hot water for hand and supply washing.

“Hot water tank not operating,” the records said. “Cease operations and close until hot water has been restored.”

City inspectors also detailed the discovery of a rat.

“Dead rat under dish machine area,” the records said. “Monitor premises for dead pests and discard them to prevent accumulation or contamination.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the restaurant’s permit would be suspended.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.