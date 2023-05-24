Study: A multivitamin a day may keep your memory from going away

The study included more than 3,500 people who were 60 and older who completed Internet-based assessments of memory and cognition annually over three years. Participants who got multivitamins did significantly better than the placebo group on the memory tests after one year and the benefits continued for the next two years, Brigham and Women’s said in a statement.

“Daily multivitamin supplementation, compared with placebo, improves memory. Multivitamin supplementation holds promise as a safe and accessible approach to maintaining cognitive health in older age,” said the study, which was published Wednesday in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition .

Worried about getting forgetful as you get older? A multivitamin a day might help keep you sharp, according to a new study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Columbia University.

Advertisement

The researchers estimated that the multivitamins improved memory performance by the equivalent of 3.1 years. In other words, the multivitamin group performed as if they were 3.1 years younger in terms of memory function.

The findings are “remarkable,” co-author Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of the Brigham’s Division of Preventive Medicine, said in the statement.

The study used a commonly available multivitamin - Centrum Silver - but “we think any high-quality multivitamin is likely to convey similar results,” Manson told The Washington Post.

Manson is a co-leader of the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) study, which has published papers on two separate clinical trials testing the effect of multivitamins on cognitive function. Results from the other trial were published last year in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. It also linked multivitamins to an improvement in memory function.

“Most older adults are worried about memory changes that occur with aging. Our study suggests that supplementation with multivitamins may be a simple and inexpensive way for older adults to slow down memory loss,” Lok-Kin Yeung, a researcher at Columbia University who co-led the research described in the latest paper, said in the Brigham statement.

Advertisement

Researchers found improvements in immediate recall of words, but the multivitamin use “did not significantly affect memory retention, executive function, or novel object recognition,” the study noted.

The researchers also acknowledged that more research was needed into how the multivitamins were having their effect.

“Our study provides evidence that multivitamin supplementation has cognitive benefits but does not provide information about the underlying mechanisms that mediate this effect, or specific essential nutrients for cognitive aging,” the study said.

The researchers also cautioned in the study that participants had to have computers, computer skills, and Internet connectivity and “comprised more highly educated, mostly White participants. Therefore, our findings might not generalize to a more educationally and racially/ethnically diverse population.”

“This study is groundbreaking,” said Andrew Budson, professor of neurology at Boston University and chief of cognitive behavioral neurology at VA Boston Healthcare System, who was not involved in the research.

Low levels of vitamins B1 - also known as thiamine - B12 and D are associated with cognitive decline, he said. “That a simple multivitamin can slow cognitive decline while they are aging normally is quite exciting, as it is something that almost everyone can do,” Budson told the Post.

Paul E. Schulz, professor of neurology and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Center at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, said the brain requires a lot of vitamins and minerals to function properly. “Think of a complicated engine that requires lots of specialty parts and needs them all,” said Schulz, who also was not involved in the research. “We regularly see people who are deficient in them who come in with cognitive impairment.”

Advertisement

“This is probably the best evidence there is for taking a multivitamin,” said Donald Hensrud, a specialist in nutrition at the Mayo Clinic, who was not involved in the research. “A randomized, controlled trial - good study.”

Multivitamins already are popular with older Americans; 39 percent of adults ages 60 and older take multivitamins, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. US sales of multivitamins and multivitamins with minerals totaled about $8 billion in 2020, according to NIH.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.