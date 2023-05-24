Lawyers for Karen Read seeking to subpoena two witnesses in death of police officer

Prosecutors are requesting that the motions be quashed, asserting in court papers that Read’s lawyers are on a “fishing expedition” and have failed to show any evidence backing up their claims.

The hearing, slated for 10 a.m. in Norfolk Superior Court, concerns defense motions to subpoena two witnesses, Brian Albert and Jennifer McCabe, to ask questions related to the contents of their cell phones, which Read’s attorneys contend may contain exculpatory evidence.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Karen Read , the Mansfield woman charged with murder for allegedly hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John J. O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead will return to court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the closely watched case.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She remains free on $100,000 bail. A trial date has not been set.

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Read discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank amid whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures outside Albert’s Canton home on Fairview Road, prosecutors said. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Shortly after midnight, Read had driven O’Keefe to the home of Albert, a fellow Boston police officer, to attend an after-party, court records show.

The group had been out drinking earlier that night and evidence, including video footage, showed that Read had consumed several drinks and likely had a blood alcohol level well above the legal driving limit when she dropped O’Keefe off, prosecutors said in a court filing this week.

According to prosecutors, Read made a three-point turn to reverse direction and rammed into O’Keefe in the road outside the house before driving back to his home, where she often stayed. She returned to the Canton home around 6 a.m. with two other women and found O’Keefe’s body outside in the snow. She later said “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him” in the presence of a paramedic, prosecutors said.

Read’s lawyers have said evidence suggests O’Keefe was beaten to death and attacked by a dog inside the home during the after-party, and that the assailants covered up the crime and framed Read. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

In a filing this week, Read’s lawyers reiterated that McCabe “had searched [on her phone] ‘ho[w] long to die in cold’ at 2:27 a.m., more than three hours before O’Keefe’s body was found.

The filing also said Apple Health data on O’Keefe’s phone indicated he took 80 steps and climbed the equivalent of three floors between 12:21 a.m. and 12:24 a.m., and that his phone had “pinged” in the area of Albert’s home at 12:19 a.m.

“Ms. Read asserted in her motion that this data confirms that Officer O’Keefe entered Mr. Albert’s residence,” the filing said.

Prosecutors have said her lawyers are misinterpreting the electronic data.

When Read, McCabe, and another woman discovered O’Keefe’s body around 6 a.m., Read “yelled at Ms. McCabe twice to Google, ‘How long do you have to be left outside to die from hypothermia?’ or something to that effect,” Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally wrote in a recent filing.

The 2:27 a.m. time stamp for that search is not accurate, Lally said. The search record was taken from a file known as a Write Ahead Log, which a separate database creates to “temporarily store” phone data before it’s “written into” the phone’s database.

As for the health data on O’Keefe’s phone, Lally wrote that the raw data also shows “that Mr. O’Keefe presumably took” additional steps hours after he was pronounced dead.

“To call this data unreliable is an understatement,” Lally wrote.

On Monday, Lally wrote that the defense’s request for a hearing to question Albert and McCabe “is simply an improper attempt to burden and harass the witnesses in this case.”

That assertion was echoed in motions filed by Kevin J. Reddington and Gregory D. Henning, attorneys for McCabe and Albert, respectively.

Reddington wrote that the defense subpoena “is calculated to humiliate and harass the government witness, McCabe.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.