Man charged with putting Miracle-Gro in koi and goldfish pond at Rhode Island motel, killing more than 50 fish

Jeffrey Gronski, 59, was accused of poisoning the fish at the Stone House Motor Inn in Foster, R.I., after a dispute with management, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Gronski was a long-term resident at the inn, officials said.

On May 18, police in Foster requested the assistance of the SPCA’s Division of Law Enforcement with an animal cruelty investigation, officials said. Some of the fish that died were more than 20 years old.

Gronski was taken into custody without incident and charged with malicious injury or killing of animals. He was arraigned and released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on Aug. 17, officials said.

