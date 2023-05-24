Man charged with stabbing inside Star Market in Mattapan ordered held on $10,000 bail

Trevor Clive Charlton Jr., 47, appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on a sole count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to legal filings.

A Hyde Park man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a coworker inside a Mattapan Star Market on Tuesday, and he was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, records show.

Judge Lisa Ann Grant wrote in her reasons for setting bail that Charlton “allegedly stabbed the alleged victim a coworker” inside the supermarket, and that security footage showed the defendant walking toward the alleged victim with a knife. The other man’s wound, Grant wrote, was “deep.” He survived the attack.

Boston police said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Star Market located at 4 River St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Teresa Edington, a spokesperson for Shaw’s Supermarket and Star Market said Tuesday that the chain works “diligently to provide a safe shopping and workplace environment.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 14.

Should Charlton post bail, records show, he must stay away from the alleged victim and from the Star Market.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.