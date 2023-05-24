Police investigating incident at Lynn Classical High School

“We have officers on scene,” Connick said in a phone interview.

The call came in at 10:07 a.m., according to Lieutenant Rick Connick, a spokesman for the Lynn Police Department.

Lynn police were dispatched to Lynn Classical High School Wednesday morning to investigate an incident.

Connick would not specify why police were called to the school, which is located at 235 O’Callaghan Way.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.