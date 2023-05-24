Police investigating incident at Lynn Classical High School

Lynn police were dispatched to Lynn Classical High School Wednesday morning to investigate an incident.
The call came in at 10:07 a.m., according to Lieutenant Rick Connick, a spokesman for the Lynn Police Department.
“We have officers on scene,” Connick said in a phone interview.
Connick would not specify why police were called to the school, which is located at 235 O’Callaghan Way.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.