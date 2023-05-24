Two dead in Johnston, R.I., shooting; suspect killed by police

Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, Johnston Police officers responded to the Ligian Court area after the department received two 911 call reporting shots fired, Johnston Police Chief Mark Vieira said Wednesday in a briefing to media.

Police pursued the suspect in the shooting, James Harrison, 52, of 4 Ligian Court, and fatally shot him during a standoff at Plainfield Pike and Route 295, on the Cranston-Johnston line.

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Police and the attorney general’s office are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday that left two adults dead and a teenage girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found three shooting victims, Vieira said: One adult was deceased, a resident of 2 Ligian Court. Another adult was found deceased, a resident of 4 Ligian Court, which is also Harrison’s residence, Vieira said. The third victim, a 15-year-old girl, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She is a resident of 2 Ligian Court, Vieira said.

“The suspect in this case was a neighbor of one of the shooting victims next door,” Vieira said.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation is under way involving all departments that responded Wednesday morning, as well as the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, and the Rhode Island State Police, said Colonel Michael Winquist, Cranston police chief, in a media briefing Wednesday with Chief Vieira, along with Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, Deputy Attorney General, Adi Goldstein, and Stephen Dambruch, who heads the criminal division of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Winquist described the suspect’s erratic driving before he was fatally shot by police. He had been driving at a high rate of speed, at times on the wrong side of Plainfield Pike.

“He served at several police vehicles, striking a Cranston police vehicle,” Winquist said.

The vehicle jumped the center median, and lost control and struck a rock, and the vehicle became disabled, he said.

Cranston police officers and a Providence detective then ordered the suspect out of the vehicle.

Within minutes, “the suspect eventually did exit vehicle,” Winquist said, “brandishing a firearm, a handgun, which he pointed at the officers.”

“At that point the officers fired, killing the suspect,” Winquist said, identifying him as Harrison.

Winquist declined to name the officers who shot Harrison.

“I can tell you officers from the Cranston Police Department, several officers, as well as the Providence Police Department, are believed to have fired rounds at the suspect,” he said.

Winquist said the incident was recorded by police body-warn cameras, as well as a bystander video.

Winquist said to his knowledge there were no apparent injuries to law enforcement officers, however several officers were sent to the hospital “just to be evaluated.”

“As you can imagine, it’s a traumatic incident,” he said.

This story has been updated with comments from Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mariacap.