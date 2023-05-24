Shooting in the South End damages vehicle Wednesday

A ShotSpotter system registered six rounds of gun fire shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 618 Shawmut Ave., said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesman.

There were no injuries.

Multiple rounds of gunfire were reported near a park in the South End Wednesday night and a car was damaged, according to Boston police.

An officer on duty in the area near Ramsay Park reported hearing around 20 rounds of ammunition, Torigian said.

The reports made were “almost simultaneous,” and officers responded to the scene at 6:48 p.m., he said.

A four-story building at 618 Shawmut Ave. has a pizza shop on the first floor and residences on upper floors. During a brief interview, an employee at the pizza shop said they had heard the gunshots but that “everything is safe.”

There were no arrests in the shooting as of later Wednesday night, Torigian said.

