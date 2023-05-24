Stabbing in Roslindale sends 2 to hospital, police say

Two people were stabbed in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon and taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening, Boston police said.
When officers responded at 4:02 p.m. to 100 Brookway Road, they found two people suffering from stab wounds, police said Wednesday evening.
Police did not disclose the victims’ genders, ages, or names.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
