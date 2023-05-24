State may urge cellphone bans in schools

“I thought it was important to begin the discussion of the use of cellphones and their effect on kids,” Riley said during Tuesday’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting.

Riley announced that the state would “likely” begin providing matching grants of up to $1 million to districts that are interested in piloting changes to its cellphone policy, but is not mandating restrictions “at this time.” Riley did not say what the grants would pay for, but some districts have given students pouches to hold their phones throughout the day.

Jeffrey Riley, the state’s education commissioner, said this week that Massachusetts may begin encouraging school districts to ban cellphone use in schools.

He added, “I’m not sure we as a board have ever taken up this issue in a way that needs to be addressed.”

Riley’s announcement came shortly after US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a 25-page advisory warning that excessive use of social media — often viewed on cellphones — can pose risks to children and teen’s mental health and well-being.

Teenagers who spend more than three hours a day on social media face “double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of depression and anxiety,” according to the advisory. Up to 95 percent of teens reported using social media, and over a third said they are on it “almost constantly.”

In recent years, several schools across Massachusetts have already taken steps to address problems with cellphone use they have seen in classrooms throughout the school day and implemented strict policies that include having students lock their phones in magnetized pouches, most of which are developed by the company Yondr.

School leaders have said that they began implementing cellphone policies that involve locking away students’ phones during the day after noticing an increased lack of focus on school work, as many students have developed a dependency on them after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state education board on Tuesday heard from leaders, educators, and students from three schools that have restricted cellphone use about whether their policies have been effective.

Traci Walker Griffith, executive director of the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in Boston, told the board that the school had always discouraged the use of cellphones and teachers would take them away from students, but school officials recognized how much more of a distraction the devices were after the return to in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

The Eliot launched a new cellphone policy in December 2021, Walker Griffith said, requiring students to shut down their phones and put them into pouches as they head into the school. The pouches can only be opened by teachers or administrators at the end of the day.

“Teachers have magnets, so if there was an issue and they had to open those phones that could happen in a moment,” Walker Griffith said. “But clearly for us, it’s an ongoing process, and we do feel deeply that it has positively impacted our schools.”

Gwyneth Zeeck, an eighth grade student at the Eliot, told the board she noticed a difference in the way she and her peers pay attention in class and engage in more discussions with the people around them.

“Those first few months coming back from COVID where everyone had no social interactions … all the social interactions and all of that mental headspace was put into your phone, the urge was there,” Zeeck said. “When you got to school, and you were in a place that you hadn’t been for so long, you moved to what was comfortable, and what was comfortable was being on your phone.”

The Surgeon General’s advisory that was released Tuesday similarly calls for families to establish “tech-free” zones in their households and for kids to adopt “health practices” like limiting their time on platforms. The advisory also asks lawmakers to find ways to “support digital and media literacy” and for technology companies to be more transparent about the impact of their products on children.

“Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment,” Murthy said in a statement. “And for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends. We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis – one that we must urgently address.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.