Tell us: Are you pregnant and cautious about traveling to states with abortion bans?

Almost one year after the US Supreme Court struck down abortion protections granted by Roe v. Wade in 1973, the impact of new restrictions are clear. Countless stories have been revealed of women experiencing miscarriages who were unable to get standard medical care in precarious situations in states such as Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma, among others.

In New England, however, abortion rights remain intact even after last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, and states like Massachusetts have taken steps to protect providers here who offer those services.