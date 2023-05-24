Three men sentenced to decades in prison for Cape Cod-based drug trafficking ring

On May 16, two men from Pawtucket, R.I. Justin Joseph, 35, and Anthony Basilici, 39, were sentenced to 30 years, and 22 1/2 years, respectively, in prison, the statement said.

Edwin Otero, 33, of Hyannis, was sentenced on May 18 to 38 years in prison, according to a statement released Wednesday.

A federal judge sentenced three men to decades in prison this month for their roles in a sprawling heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Cape Cod to Rhode Island, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

A fourth man, Tony Johnson, 39, of Hyannis, was sentenced on May 18 to 75 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring with Otero and others to distribute heroin, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

The men were among 11 people arrested in May 2019, following an investigation into the trafficking ring. All defendants charged in the case have been sentenced, prosecutors said Wednesday.

In 2018, officials began investigating into a drug trafficking organization led by Otero, the statement said. The investigation revealed that Otero, Joseph, Basilici and other co-defendants distributed large quantities of heroin in Pawtucket, and throughout Cape Cod, including in Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville and Osterville, the statement said.

On Jan. 26, after a week-long trial, Basilici was convicted of multiple charges related to heroin distribution and possession, firearm possession and discharge, kidnapping, and witness intimidation and retaliation, the statement said. Otero and Joseph had pleaded guilty in January to similar charges, the statement said.

In April 2019, the three men lured a victim from Massachusetts to Rhode Island where they kidnapped and held him, stripped him naked, assaulted him with a hammer and threatened to rape him, the statement said. Basilici recorded the assault and kidnapping on a cell phone, which Otero and Basilici used to further intimidate witnesses after the kidnapping, the statement said. Otero, Joseph, Basilici and other co-conspirators threatened to physically injure the victim to retaliate against him because they believed he was cooperating with law enforcement, the statement said.

Advertisement

In May 2019, Otero, Joseph and Basilici armed themselves with guns and worked together to shoot a Hyannis man over a drug debt owed to Otero, the statement said.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.