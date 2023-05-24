Volunteers plant 37,000 flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day

Hundreds of volunteers gathered on Boston Common Wednesday, planting more than 37,000 flags to honor fallen soldiers leading up to Memorial Day.

“I take this as a wonderful, wonderful tribute to our veterans and our fallen heroes,” Finneral said. “It’s an honor to do this.”

Irene Finneral, 77, held several American flags in her arms as she moved toward a crowd gathering in the center of the Boston Common. Memories of her son, who was killed in combat in the Gulf War, and her husband, who died of service-related injuries from the Korean War, flashed through her mind. Two buttons with their photos were pinned to her sweater.

Teresa Flaherty was surrounded by a sea of flags on Boston Common where she planted American flags. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The group arranged the flags along the hill below the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. The display, organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Home Base, will officially be unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.

“I just want to add all my tremendous, deep gratitude for the work that you are putting in today to create one of the most visible and important displays for our city,” Mayor Michelle Wu told volunteers. “This is a reminder of all the sacrifice and service that has gone into our freedoms, our country, and the ability for us to continue building on the legacy that has been left for us.”

In a cordoned-off area, volunteers used augers to hammer the flags six inches into the ground. Each one represents a fallen soldier dating back to the Revolutionary War, officials said.

Tom Crohan, a board member of the military heroes fund, held a handful of flags as his three young sons darted between his legs and his wife, Pam, snapped photos nearby. He has helped organize the event for 14 years, watching it grow from just a few dozen volunteers, he said.

“There’s so many people walking by that aren’t thinking about Memorial Day and are forced to pause, reflect, and look at these flags ... it’s really a powerful thing for us,” Crohan said. “It really transforms the Boston Common this time of year. It’s sacred ground.”

Kim Bullock (left) and Monique Charbonneau planted flags on Boston Common. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Volunteers talked to one another as they planted the flags in a grid, about 1 foot apart. Across the grass, Tracy Gagliardi, 47, a member of the National Guard, paused her work to reflect.

“I actually just lost somebody in December. It’s just humbling to be here,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “It makes me feel good to know they’re being remembered.”

Thomas Walker, 37, and William Barrett, 33, both veterans, kneeled as they planted flags in a shaded area. Both men said they were touched by the number of volunteers who supported the event.

“It’s honestly heartwarming to see so many people here,” said Barrett, a Massachusetts National Guardsman. “There are thousands of flags already. It’s an impressive view.”

Stacy Beaule attended the event for the first time with her husband. She glanced around at the growing display of flags, fluttering gently in the breeze.

“To know that each flag represents a serviceman that was killed in the line of duty is empowering,” she said. “We can’t wait to see it when it’s done.”

Volunteers planted 37,369 flags at the Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common on Wednesday afternoon in honor of Memorial Day. It represents Massachusetts service members who gave their life since the Revolutionary War. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

